While promoting his new movie American Animals, Quicksilver actor Evan Peters gave fans a glimpse of what we can expect from the next installment in the X-Men franchise, Dark Phoenix. According to Peters, Dark Phoenix will have a darker tone than the previous movie X-Men: Apocalypse.

Many Marvel fans have been worried about how X-Men: Dark Phoenix will turn out, with the release date being pushed from November of this year to February of 2019 due to extensive reshoots. While things originally looked great for the movie, with actress Jennifer Lawrence only having good things to say about the movie's production, the need for reshoots is certainly a bad sign.

While reshoots aren't necessarily a bad thing, they are signs that the movie has some problems. It's fortunate that X-Men: Dark Phoenix's release date was pushed back, though, as previous superhero movies like Justice League and Fantastic Four have suffered due to the need for extensive reshoots in a limited time period. Hopefully the extra four months will be put to good use, ensuring that Marvel fans are given the best superhero movie possible as a result.

One issue with the delays is that there is currently no marketing for the movie, leaving millions of fans in the dark in regards of what to expect. While the movie will most likely follow the Phoenix Saga from the comics, given the movie's name, the actual details and tone are still kept a secret. Fortunately, Evan Peters shed some light on this mystery during his interview with Collider. Here is what he had to say about X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

"I think it's the classic X-Men: First Class tone, where there's a bit of humor thrown in there, but it's much darker than the previous one, Apocalypse. Apocalypse was the '80s, so there was a lot of room for goofy stuff in there. This one is a much more serious film about the internal struggle of Phoenix and Jean, so it's a dramatic film. There's nothing very comedic about it, other than the few moments that are in there. I think it's gonna be a powerful one. It's Dark Phoenix. I think it's gonna be darker than we're used to. It's gonna be a change, but it's gonna be fun for everybody."

This is surely good news for most X-Men fans. A number of people were disappointed by X-Men: Apocalypse, which replaced the gritty tone from X-Men: Days of Future Past with a more campy tone. While it's great to hear that X-Men: Dark Phoenix will still have some goofy elements to it, it's even greater to hear that these elements won't be present too much. As a number of Marvel Studios movies have proven over the years, humor is great to have in superhero movies like The Avengers, but in other movies like Thor: Ragnarok, too much humor oversaturates the movie, ridding the movie of its emotional stakes. All in all, it's great to know that the darker side of X-Men: Dark Phoenix will be stronger than the humorous side.

Evan Peters' interview with Collider is a great update for Marvel fans who have been anxious to get an idea of what the next X-Men movie will be like. Hopefully the release date's delay will not be in vain, and the new dark tone will make X-Men: Dark Phoenix the best X-Men movie yet.