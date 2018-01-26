Hans Zimmer's retirement from composing music for superhero movies didn't last long. Zimmer, over the years, has become one of the most prolific, in-demand and respected composers working in the business. He's done his fair share of superhero movies in the past, but following Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zimmer said that he was officially done with superhero movies. However, it looks like he's un-retired to do the score for X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

The news comes courtesy of star Evan Peters, who returns to play Quicksilver once again in the upcoming sequel to X-Men: Apocalypse. Peters is currently at Sundance and took some time to do an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. When asked about the status of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, her revealed, possibly earlier than the producers of the movie would have liked, that Hans Zimmer is working on the score as we speak. Here's what he had to say about it.

"...I think the film is gonna be incredible. Hans Zimmer's scoring it, I don't know if I was supposed to say that or not. Simon has surrounded himself with incredible people, and Simon knows this world better than anybody, so it was just cool to see him-he's so happy and in his element in that world, and also being able to direct and guide everybody in this way. I was very happy for him and I think it's gonna be great."

The entire Dark Knight trilogy, Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 all had their soundtracks composed by Hans Zimmer. While not all of those movies were great, nobody's complaining about the music being bad. However, in an interview with the BBC in early 2016, Zimmer revealed that, after spending more than a decade doing superhero movies, it had become difficult for him to find "new language" and that he had officially retired from superhero movies.

"I have officially retired from the superhero business. ['Batman v Superman'] was very hard for me to do, to try to find new language. I did 'Batman Begins' with Chris 12 years ago, so 'The Dark Knight' trilogy might be three movies to you; to me it was 11 years of my life."

Somehow, director Simon Kinberg, who makes his directorial debut with X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and the folks at Fox were able to sway Hans Zimmer to come back for what we all hope is a great X-Men movie that makes up for the mistakes of X-Men: The Last Stand. {X-Men: Dark Phoenix is set for release on November 2, so we still have a while to wait to see if the movie is actually good, but at least we can be pretty sure the score is going to be great. Perhaps working in the X-Men universe, as opposed to the DC universe, will help give Zimmer some new inspiration. For more with Evan Peters, you can check out the latest episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.