X-Men: Dark Phoenix may be killing off a major character from the franchise in a pretty brutal way. The Dark Phoenix Saga is not only one of the most beloved X-Men storylines, but it's one of the most iconic Marvel Comics stories ever. Period. And adapting it for the big screen was completely botched in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. But next year's X-Men: Dark Phoenix is going to take another crack at it and, at the very least, it sounds like the movie won't pull any punches.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for X-Men: Dark Phoenix. A new report claims that long-time franchise producer and writer Simon Kinberg, who makes his directorial debut with X-Men: Dark Phoenix, is going to show the full range of Jean Grey's Phoenix powers in the movie. In order to do so, he's going to have her kill off one of the main character's that's been with the franchise since the X-Men: First Class reboot. Here's what the new report has to say about the death scene in question.

"Our source told us that Kindberg is going to show us exactly how powerful Jean is and is willing to do it at the expense of one of the actors who has been with the franchise since the beginning. Currently, that's the younger versions of Magneto, Professor X, Mystique and Beast from the X-Men: First Class reboot. We are told that Kindberg is holding nothing back in that, in the moment when Jean's powers are on full display, they will become too much for her to handle. At that point, with her powers out of control, Jean will impale one of the returning mutants, leaving them dead. At least for now."

There's no telling at this point who will die, as a case could be made for all four characters. Jennifer Lawrence has been phoning it in as Mystique, so killing her would be a way out. Nicholas Hoult is a fine Beast, but he's probably the most disposable of the four. Killing James McAvoy's Professor X would have the biggest impact on an emotional level, but that would have some difficult implications for the future. Then there's Michael Fassbender's Magneto, who is the main antagonist of the X-Men, but dying in this fashion would be impactful and heartbreaking. So who knows? But it sounds like it's going to be grim.

Deadpool and Logan proved that the X-Men franchise can get bloody and keep audiences on board. While X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which is set for release on November 11, 2018, is almost certainly going to aim for a PG-13 rating, it could still venture a bit more into violent territory, if need be. It sounds like Sophie Turner's take on the Dark Phoenix version of Jean Grey could require some violence.

In addition to Sophie Turner Jean Grey and the core cast from X-Men: First Class, Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-Mcphee) and Storm (Alexandra Shipp) from X-Men: Apocalypse are also set to return, with Jessica Chastain on board as the main villain. Evan Peters' Quicksilver and Olivia Munn's Psylocke are also going to appear in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. You can check out the full report, courtesy of That Hashtag Show, for yourself below.