Even though Sophie Turner was the last live-action version of the X-Men character Jean Grey to grace the silver screen, for several generations, the role of Jean will forever be associated with Famke Janssen, who played the character in a number of X-Men films since the early 2000s. In an interview with CBR, Janssen was asked if she would be interested in returning as Jean in the upcoming MCU reboot of X-Men, and the actress indicated that she would be open to the idea under the right circumstances.

"I mean, I think it's a wonderful character. Sophie [Turner] has been doing such an amazing job with Jean Grey and the Phoenix that I don't know that they would. But, of course, I mean, she's an iconic character. And I played her five times over all the different movies that I was in, including The Wolverine, so it's been a wonderful experience and a really great character to explore. And we've seen it, obviously, with Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, that they brought them back at the same time as their younger versions in the movies. So who knows? You never know. Life is very unpredictable -- as we all know more than ever."

The world of comic book movies is no stranger to legacy characters, whether it relates to Lynda Carter appearing in Wonder Woman 1984 or J.K. Simmons reprising his role as J. Jonah Jameson in the MCU after initially appearing in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies. It would be an exciting throwback for fans to see Famke Janssen also turn up in the MCU, if not as Jean, then as a different character. According to the actress, it would be interesting to play a new character, possibly a villain, in a superhero movie.

"Oh god, I'm sure there's so many [comic characters I can play]. I can't think off the top of my head because those are not the kinds of movies that I tend to watch a lot or comics that I read or anything like that. But there's no shortage of great villains, I'm sure. I've played a bunch myself. And they're always such a juicy part. You know, it depends."

Even though very few details are known about the manner in which Marvel Studios intends to reboot the X-Men for the MCU, fans are hoping the previous X-Men movies made under Fox studios will not be entirely forgotten.

Recently, it appeared to be confirmed that Fox's X-Men would be jumping into the MCU when Evan Peters, who played Quicksilver in Fox's superhero franchise, debuted on WandaVision as the same character.

Unfortunately, it was finally revealed that Peters was playing a new character, a regular civilian who had been merely tricked into believing he was Quicksilver. Fans were quite upset about the fakeout, and still can't decide what the revelation means with regards to the role of previous X-Men actors in the MCU.