With news of Spider-Man's exit from the MCU still rocking the Marvel fandom, here's another piece of information that is unlikely to raise their spirits. According to a report, the newly acquired Fox properties that the MCU can now use, most significant of them being the X-Men and The Fantastic Four, have not even been casted yet, and won't be for some time.

For those thinking Kit was getting Wolverine or one of the F4 members, from what I’ve heard we won’t be getting new talent for those roles anytime soon. Feige just set his slate through 2022 and has never shown to get too far ahead of himself when it comes to development. — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) August 24, 2019

This piece of info is only the latest confirmation of what MCU showrunner Kevin Feige had already stated after Disney's merger with Fox.

"It'll be a while. It's all just beginning and the five-year plan that we've been working on, we were working on before any of that was set. So really it's much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they're home. That they're all back. But it will be a very long time."

So fans of the X-Men and Fantastis Four will have to wait a good long while before seeing the heroes make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When news of Kit Harrinton joining the MCU broke recently, many fans believed he was up for the role of the most popular X-Man, Wolverine.

Instead, it has been revealed that Harrington will play The Black Knight in the upcoming Eternals movie starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. That film, along with the upcoming Black Widow movie, and a host of Disney+ MCU shows are the focus of Feige's attention at the moment.

Even The Avengers have been put on the back burner, with no new Avengers film planned for the near future. After the world-ending, universe shaking epic that was Avengers: Endgame, Marvel will go back to focusing on solo hero movies for the time being, and introduce a newer, more diverse range of characters to their cinematic universe.

Related: Endgame Writers Believe X-Men Need a Rest, Silver Surfer Should Come First

So fans of The X-Men and Fantastic Four will have to console themselves with watching older movies in their favorite franchises, which isn't saying much, considering how badly received the last couple of X-Men movies were. But X-Men fans don't have it as bad as Fantastic Four fans, who are yet to get a movie that does proper justice to the First Family of Marvel Comics and the team that created the very concept of superhero team up stories.

In the meantime, Eternals is the first step towards establishing a cosmic version of The Avengers in the MCU as the next big villain in the franchise after Thanos will most likely be a being on the scale of the Planet-eater Galactus or Annihilus. And dealing with a threat of such staggering power levels will be beyond the scope of only the Earth-based heroes. It will most probably be while tackling such a threat that The Avengers will first team up with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four in the still-very-distant Avengers 5. This news comes from ComicBook.com.