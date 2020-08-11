A new rumor that Shia LaBeouf is wanted by Marvel to play Iceman in the MCU's X-Men reboot has been running wild all over the Internet. There is absolutely no truth to this casting rumor, with Disney and Marvel not responding to these allegations. Despite this news coming from a disputable and very unreliable source, that hasn't stopped many legitimate news sites from picking it up. And now, some of our best and brightest artists are imagining what Shia LaBeouf might look like set loose in the MCU. Mizuri, one of our favorite artists on the Internet, has taken it upon itself to offer up this slick tease of what is definitely, at least right now, not happening over at Marvel Studios.

Been hearing rumours that Shia LaBeouf could be playing Iceman in a future MCU X-Men reboot. Could definitely be really cool! Here’s a little mockup I did, hope you like it! @thecampaignbook#Xmen#ShiaLaBeouf#MarvelStudiospic.twitter.com/TkKKgsUpGG — Mizuri (@MizuriAU) August 11, 2020

The news of Shia LaBeouf reeling in the role of Bobby Drake in the MCU comes from one of the most unreliable movie rumor generators on the Internet. Because it focuses on one of the most eagerly anticipated upcoming projects in the MCU, that of the entry of the X-Men into the franchise after Disney bought the rights to the characters from Fox, is cause for interest. The Mouse Empire will be looking to put their own spin on the mutant team. But there is no substantial truth behind Disney looking to cast Shia LaBeouf in the role of Robert Louis Drake aka Iceman, even if he did have the #1 movie at the box office this weekend with the controversial The Tax Collector.

In the comics, Iceman is an immensely powerful, Omega level mutant with the ability to instantaneously decrease the temperature of ambient water vapor in his immediate environment to below zero degrees Celsius, thus turning air and water into ice in a matter of seconds.

As a member of the X-Men, Iceman often tamps down his natural abilities to simply create ice weapons and protective armor and hand-to-hand combat. But it has been revealed that, at the most potent level, he can use his powers to influence the ecosystem of the entire world, reconstitute his entire body from scratch, and create ice structures with their own sentience to follow his orders.

The character of Iceman has already appeared as one of the lead characters in the animated series Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends. A version of Iceman was also a part of the live-action X-Men cinematic universe, where he was a secondary character played by Shawn Ashmore.

While LaBeouf has been a part of big-budget Hollywood projects in the past, including Transformers and Indiana Jones, the actor has famously sworn off the giant studio system of filmmaking, and for the last few years concentrated his energies on Indie fare. Back in 2012, he even took a shot at his own former franchise when describing his relationship with studios.

"I'm done. There's no room for being a visionary in the studio system. It literally cannot exist. You give Terrence Malick a movie like Transformers, and he's fucked. There's no way for him to exist in that world. [The studios] give you the money, then get on a plane and come to the set and stick a finger up your ass and chase you around for five months."

Since that time, the actor has seen something of a career resurgence on the indie circuit, with critically acclaimed roles in Lawless, American Honey, and The Peanut Butter Falcon. Even though LaBeouf is not someone you think of in the role of a buff, spandex-clad superhero, Marvel is known for taking actors whose main selling point is their acting abilities and surrounding them with expert fitness trainers, stunt choreographers and VFX teams to help pull off the role.

Of course, LaBeouf's involvement is unsubstantiated, and Marvel may want an actor who is less prone to strange outbursts in the public sphere like the bizarre 'Just Do It!' video starring LaBeouf that became one of the trending memes of 2015. Still, the Transformers alum has proved in the past that he has what it takes to be a part of a billion-dollar franchise, and his entry into the MCU might just end up greatly aiding his professional reputation, as it did for Robert Downey Jr. with the first Iron Man. This fan art comes to us from MizuriAU. We have included some more Shia Labouef as Bobby Drake Fan Art below.