It may still be a while before we see the X-Men in the flesh in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That said, it may not be too long before we start seeing hints of the mutants. This, according to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, who has hinted that upcoming Phase 4 MCU projects will include teases of what's to come. Specifically, the arrival of the X-Men.

Kevin Feige is currently making the rounds to promote WandaVision. The live-action Disney+ series will officially kick off Phase 4 of the MCU. During a recent interview, he was asked if Monica Rambeau, who will appear in the series, played by Teyonah Parris, and who first appeared as a child in Captain Marvel, will be a "ramp" to the X-Men reboot. While Feige wasn't terribly forthcoming in his answer, here's what he had to say about it.

"In hindsight, in five years if when we're talking about everything that's happened, everything can be a ramp to everything, specifically though, yes, Monica in Captain Marvel 2 and specifically to Wanda teaming up with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. "

Vague though it may be, it's something. Monica Rambeau will be an adult when we meet her in WandaVision, and the character will also appear once again in Captain Marvel 2. As for Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, following the events of WandaVision, she will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is currently underway. Kevin Feige has confirmed multiple times in the past that the series will connect directly to the events of the Sorcerer Supreme's long-awaited solo sequel. But, more importantly, as it relates to the question, these projects may provide our first hints of mutants within the MCU.

Fox controlled the movie rights to the X-Men for decades. The studio kicked off the franchise in 2000 with the original X-Men movie, which helped kick off the modern era of superhero movies as we know it. Once the Disney/Fox merger was completed in 2019, Marvel and Disney quickly hatched plans to fold Wolverine and the gang into the MCU. That means ending the version of the franchise fans had known for so long, with Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants serving as the final two Fox-produced entries in the series. Both of which were not remotely successful financially or critically speaking.

It remains wholly unclear what shape the X-Men reboot will ultimately take. There is no word currently on who will be in the director's chair, nor has any official casting been revealed. Though there has been much speculation on that front. Specifically when it comes to replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. It was recently announced that another former Fox property, Fantastic Four, will be getting the reboot treatment from Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts. With Marvel's first family on the way, the hope is that the X-Men aren't far behind. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.