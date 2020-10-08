Aya Cash has been killing it with her role as Stormfront in the second season of The Boys, but now she's looking to try her hand at playing one of the X-Men in the MCU. On The Boys, Stormfront has quickly become one of the show's primary antagonists following the reveal that she is a literal Nazi. As a member of The Seven and Homelander's new girlfriend, the murderous Supe has been played expertly by Cash, but the actress can't help but wonder about playing another kind of superhero that isn't so corrupt. Cash was asked directly if she'd be up for stepping into the MCU, and she had this to say.

"Great! Tell them to call me. I'm avail... I grew up on X-Men. So, in my fantasy world, I'd be in that universe, the Phoenix Rising. I would have loved to be a part of the X-Men world. And if there's another opportunity - X-Men Geriatrics - they can come to me whenever."

Pressed further on which specific characters she'd like to play, Aya Cash revealed three names she had in mind.

"I did just mention Jean Grey. Yeah, but I also, I mean, my favorite character in all of the X-Men universe was always Beast. So, if we're going to do gender swap - no, they would kill me. I don't even want to do a gender swap. I'd do Rogue, Jean Grey, and Beast for my pick."

The door is still wide open for anyone to step in as a recast version of the X-Men for the MCU. Although Marvel head Kevin Fiege has confirmed that there are early plans to bring the superhero group into the movie universe, it remains unclear when that could be and the roles of the characters haven't been cast. Wolverine and his pals haven't yet appeared in the MCU because the movie rights were previously owned by Fox, but now that the rights are with Disney, there's nothing stopping the X-Men from debuting in the universe.

Meanwhile, Cash's storyline boyfriend on The Boys just might be showing up in an X-Men movie as well. Homelander actor Antony Starr has said he'd be interested in playing the new Wolverine if given the opportunity. Many fans have taken kindly to the idea, and he has even been imagined in the role with some interesting fan art. Of course, whoever ends up getting that role will have some very big shoes to fill, as Hugh Jackman did such an incredible job with that character after spending so many years in the part.

It's not difficult to picture Cash in an X-Men movie, even as a gender-swapped version of Beast. For now, fans can catch her as Stormfront in season 2 of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video. A spinoff series said to be inspired by Professor X and the X-Men is also in the works at Amazon, so there's something else for fans to look forward to. The season finale is set to drop on Oct. 9. This news comes to us from ScreenGeek.