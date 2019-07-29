Talented artist BossLogic is known for creating impressive artwork depicting various dream casting choices for different movies, and now he's at it again with a series of X-Men portraits. As the X-Men movie franchise comes to a close ahead of the group's eventual induction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many fans are speculating which actors we might see taking over the iconic roles. BossLogic has been giving this a lot of thought lately, recently releasing new fan art of Taron Egerton (Rocketman) as Wolverine, Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as Cylcops, and Lupita Nyong'o (Us) as Storm. As seen in the photos, there's clear logic behind each of the potential casting choices, and they're all rather convincing.

At this point, you could say casting Taron Egerton as Wolverine is an easy choice. The casting has been predicted by Marvel writer Mark Millar and fan reception to the rumor has been very positive. With his shorter stature, the actor more closely resembles the comic book character more closely than his predecessor, Hugh Jackman. The possible casting has gotten so much attention online, Egerton himself weighed in on the reports, and while he says there are "probably better candidates," he admits he'd love to somehow be involved in the MCU. At least from the point of view of the fans, Egerton is probably a frontrunner for the role, even if official discussions haven't yet begun.

For Cyclops, Jensen clearly has the right look for the part, and as BossLogic suggests, the casing choice comes with an additional perk. "You will get the entire Supernatural fandom watching, and that's a huge base," the artist notes in a follow-up tweet. Indeed, with the beloved sci-fi series soon coming to an end, Ackles is going to have an open schedule to consider taking on a new franchise role. Something like Cyclops or another way to get involved in the MCU would be great news, not just for Ackles, but for fans of Supernatural heartbroken about the series ending.

When it comes to casting Storm, BossLogic sees Lupita Nyong'o in the role, calling the casting a "missed opportunity." Of course, it's worth pointing out Nyong'o already has a prominent role in the MCU, as she portrayed Nakia in Black Panther. While BossLogic suggests the casting could still happen if the writers use some "creative twists to make it work," chances are Nyong'o will be off the board for the inclusion of the X-Men in the MCU. Still, the artwork is very convincing, and it wouldn't be difficult at all to accept Nyong'o as Storm. The character was previously played by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp in the X-Men movie series.

More than likely, BossLogic will continue to make new fan art images of potential casting choices in an X-Men MCU reboot. As he was spot-on with casting Blade with Mehershala Ali, you never know just how accurate some of these will turn out to be. You can look at the images of the dream casting choices the artist has done so far below, courtesy of BossLogic on Twitter.

Missed Opportunity - I think @Lupita_Nyongo would have been an amazing Storm #xmen#mcu (they can still do some creative twists to make if work) 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZCUkhWDxS1 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) July 29, 2019