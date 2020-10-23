It's beginning to look like Disney and Marvel Studios are starting to retcon the Marvel Cinematic Universe to introduce the X-Men and other mutants. The Wakanda Files: A Technological Exploration of the Avengers and Beyond book was just released this week and it has been shedding a lot of light on the MCU and some of its lesser-known secrets, including why Tony Stark made the Iron Spider suit for Peter Parker and what Shuri has been up to since the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame.

Now, it appears that The Wakanda Files is setting up that Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver have been mutants this whole time. Both characters made their MCU debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, at a time when Fox still had the rights to their Marvel properties, including the X-Men. This meant that the words "mutant" or "X-gene" could not be included within the MCU. So, the powers of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were explained in another way.

In Age of Ultron, exposure to the Mind Stone in Loki's scepter was the reasoning that Marvel Studios gave as to how Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver received their powers. HYDRA's Baron von Strucker referred to them as "Miracles." In The Wakanda Files, Baron von Strucker refers to "appropriate genetic markers [that] make them conducive for human trial volunteers." In a separate part of the book, Dr. List wonders why "other subjects failed and perished," when compared to Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. He begins to theorize that it was their "shared abhorrence for Tony Stark and all that he represents." However, now many are wondering if their mutant powers were there this whole time and were just waiting to be unlocked.

The term "latent" is often used in Marvel Comics to discuss the powers of different mutants becoming awakened. This could be how the MCU slowly works mutants into their stories over time. The Wakanda Files seems to provide a subtle hint that the word "mutant" is going to start being used in the MCU, which could provide a straight path to a new team of X-Men, which is something Marvel fans have been wanting since 2008, when everything kicked off with Iron Man. However, there could be one more major hint arriving by the end of this year.

WandaVision is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime before January. So far, it looks like a bizarre fever dream of Wanda Maximoff's where Vision is still alive, as they go in and out of classic sitcoms. Could mutants be introduced in the upcoming MCU show? For now, a lot of comic book fans are wondering if the series could be the project to bridge the gap between the Fox properties and their new home at Disney. None of this has been officially confirmed, but the Wakanda Files seems to be hinting at the future. You can head over to Quartoknows Publishing to get more information about The Wakanda Files.