The first live-action X-Menmovie will celebrate its 20th anniversary this summer, and Funko is commemorating the occasion by releasing several new Pop! figures based on the movie's heroes and villains. Originally premiering in July 2000, the movie achieved great financial success upon its release, helping to set the stage for the rise of superhero movies with Marvel in particular dominating the box office two decades later. The movie is also notable for introducing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, which would become one of the most beloved comic book character portrayals in cinematic history.

Now, Funko has revealed some awesome new Pop! figures to celebrate the classic X-Men characters two full decades after their debut. Their designs have been shown in several photos posted to the company's official Twitter account, and pre-orders for the figures are now live. As we can see in the images, the new X-Men Pop! figure set includes Storm, Professor X, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Beast, Rogue, Nightcrawler, and two different versions of Wolverine. Also included to represent the villains are Magneto and Mystique, with Magneto also getting a Walmart exclusive variant while Mystique also gets a metallic variant exclusive to Target.

The original X-Men movie focuses on the rise of the titular team of mutant superheroes and their feud with the villainous Brotherhood of Mutants led by Magneto. Along with Jackman as Wolverine, the movie also starred Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Halle Berry as Storm, Famke Janssen as Jean Grey, James Marsden as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn-Stamos as Mystique, and Anna Paquin as Rogue. Although they're getting new Funko Pop! figures in honor of the 20th anniversary of X-Men, Beast and Nightcrawler both didn't come into the movie series until later installments when they were first portrayed by Kelsey Grammer and Alan Cumming, respectively.

After the original three X-Men movies were released, the established universe began to expand further with multiple spin-off movies. This includes several solo movies for Wolverine and multiple prequel movies featuring younger versions of fan favorite characters. The franchise also spawned the immensely popular Deadpool movie and its sequel led by Ryan Reynolds. Because the X-Men rights have since gone to Disney, this particular movie franchise will conclude with the upcoming film The New Mutants with last year's Dark Phoenix serving as the final X-Men movie of the 2000 adaptation's universe. Marvel head Kevin Fiege has since teased an X-Men reboot to happen in the distant future, but no plans for a new movie are currently in the works.

The Pop! figures certainly make fun collectibles for longtime X-Men fans who have fond memories of watching the earlier movies. As exciting as the movies we see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are, and for as much as many of us are waiting to see a new version of the X-Men appear in the MCU at some point, a lot of us still hold a special place for the ones that helped start it all. You can pre-order many of these figures right now over at Walmart. This news comes to us from Funko on Twitter.