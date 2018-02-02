The Disney acquisition of the Fox Marvel properties has led to a lot of speculation about the future of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Most fans have thought about seeing the Avengers join forces with members of the X-Men. Now Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has gotten sucked into the speculation because of the relationship between Storm and T'Challa from the comics. When asked about the Disney and Fox merger, Coogler claimed that he didn't know much about it, but he gave some encouraging words about his confidence in Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

Though Ryan Coogler doesn't know much about the Disney and Fox deal, he knows that the X-Men are in good hands with Kevin Feige if Marvel ends up getting to make new movies including the world-famous mutants. The deal still has a long way to go before it's official, which is something that many have not taken into account. Coogler had this to say.

"To be honest with you, I don't know enough about that acquisition to even talk about it, man. I'm like caught up there while we were trying to finish the movie. So, I think, look - if it's something that goes through, I can't think of better hands for those characters to be in than Kevin (Feige)'s. I'll say that."

Ryan Coogler's thoughts on Feige are echoed throughout the industry. It really seems that Marvel can do no wrong at this point. If and when the deal goes through, Kevin Feige's deep knowledge of the comics will figure out a way to introduce the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Infinity War and the still untitled Avengers 4 will end the MCU as we currently know it, so some big shakeups are expected, which could open the door to the X-Men jumping in with what's left of the Avengers after the epic battle with Thanos. We've already seen Spider-Man join the ranks in a seamless manner, so Kevin Feige will undoubtedly be the man to bring the X-Men back to Marvel.

If the deal between Disney and Fox ends up going through, it will be a few years, but the world of Marvel will be greatly expanded. Additionally, Black Panther is already set up for a sequel and it's not even out yet, which means that we could possibly see the relationship between Storm and T'Challa on the big screen. The two superheroes were married for a short time in the comics before the events of Avengers vs X-Men, an event that saw a large amount of Wakanda destroyed thanks to a giant wave created by Namor. The event led to T'Challa deciding to annul his marriage to Storm in front of the whole country.

It's fun to speculate about the Disney and Fox deal and the future of the MCU, but that's all it is right now: speculation. While Kevin Feige may be the man to bridge the two worlds, he has his hands full right now with Black Panther, Infinity War, Avengers 4, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, and a bunch of projects that are currently in development. Black Panther alone is looking to be a monster success on its own, so Ryan Coogler is about to get a lot busier as well. The original interview with Ryan Coogler was conducted with ComicBook.com.