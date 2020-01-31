James Marsden is open to taking on a Marvel Cinematic Universe role. The actor also has some advice for the next actor taking on the Cyclops role. Marsden brought the character to life on the big screen in Fox's X-Men franchise. The actor was widely praised for his Marvel performances over the years and has always been supportive of new actors taking on the role. With Disney taking over Fox last year, the X-Men franchise is going to go through another major change.

In a recent interview, James Marsden was asked about a possible return to Marvel under the MCU umbrella. We all know that he won't come back as Cyclops (though he could, anything is possible), but the actor wouldn't mind taking on an MCU or DC role in the future, as long as it fits. Marsden had this to say when asked about a new role and revealed how much he cherishes being a part of the Marvel family.

"Sure. It might be weird to be one thing to sort of rejoin Marvel or rejoin DC or something like that, but to actually rejoin X-Men as a different character might feel a little strange. But I would be open to it. I mean, that was a world I have great respect for and [I'm] very grateful to be a part of that family for a long period of time. It's one of those special moments in my career and I would totally be open to that."

As for a new actor taking on the Cyclops role in a new MCU X-Men, James Marsden was able to offer up some advice. The actor portrayed the fan-favorite comic book character in four movies over the course of 14 years, so he knows a thing or two about a thing or two. Marsden also talked about the toughest part about playing the character. He explains.

"I would just say lean into it. Own it. And carve out your own thing. The fans of the books are going to tell you 'it needs to be this'. Find a new way to make it interesting. Because it is tough to like get something interesting and cool and different across when no one ever sees your eyes. Which is obviously, you know, the main part of the character."

Along with making the character original and something from within the new actor, James Marsden went on to talk further about the difficulties of playing Cyclops over the years. X-Men fans saw the character go up against Wolverine more than once, which was also a part of the challenge of properly playing Cyclops, according to Marsden. Read what Marsden had to say below.

"The biggest challenge was that, the audience and other actors never being able to see your eyes. Definitely was a handicap in bringing a persona to the character, and an energy to the character. To a character who is also very, by nature, very by-the-books. Kind of a Boy Scout, 'do the right thing.' He's a foil to Wolverine's character, who is more fly by the seat of his pants, a little more unpredictable, and aggressive."

James Marsden is currently out promoting Sonic the Hedgehog, which hits theaters on February 14th. The big screen adaptation of the iconic video game is looking like it will be a pretty big success at the box office, thanks in part to the studio's decision to order a redesign. Regardless, Marsden is happy with the way the movie came out and thinks video game fans will enjoy Sonic's first big screen adventure. The interview with Marsden was originally conducted by Collider.