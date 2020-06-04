The X-Men will one day be folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but how exactly that is going to be achieved remains a mystery. At present, the situation is rife with fan theories and speculation, and one person who thinks they may have at least part of the answer is longtime X-Men producer Simon Kinberg, who has revealed how he thinks the team of mutant heroes should join the MCU.

Discussing the Marvel mutants during a quarantine rewatch party of 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, Kinberg suggested that the characters be introduced by way of leaning into the science fiction aspects of the source material.

"One of the things the MCU does so well, and I have such a profound respect as a fellow filmmaker and then as just a fan, is that they're really loyal to the comics."

Simon Kinberg expanded further on his idea, highlighting specific elements from the X-Men mythos and how they could be used to bring the beloved characters into the fray.

"They also are very unafraid of a more supernatural or science fiction tonality to their movies. They don't feel like they need to ground them so much in a sort of physics-based reality. I think there's something very great and liberating and spectacular about that. I think the X-Men could be very cool if you brought in science fiction elements and even the beyond Earth elements of the X-Men. That's something as a fan I would love to see, because I don't know that we've ever fully done that in a fully committed way in the Fox X-Men canon."

Director Christopher Nolan began the trend of realistic superhero movies with his Dark Knight trilogy, and while the X-Men movies did begin to stray from that idea, the franchise has always steered clear of the garish costumes as well as a lot of the more bizarre sci-fi beats that can be found within the pages of Marvel comics.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gradually grown more and more, with the introduction of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel establishing a vast sci-fi universe full of extraterrestrial wonders. So, Kinberg is definitely onto something when he suggests that these elements could be used in order to bring in the X-Men, something which most Marvel fans are desperate to see happen.

With the mutated superheroes and villains now in the hands of Marvel Studios, Kinberg's own X-Men: Dark Phoenix is now the final movie in the main X-Men franchise. Dark Phoenix finds the X-Men facing their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she's hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey's new abilities to rule the galaxy.

