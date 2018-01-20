Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and James Marsden (Cyclops) got together late last week for the first time in quite a while and shared their reunion on Instagram. It appears that the two ran into each other unexpectedly, but it isn't clear where exactly. However, Marsden was recently spotted in Paris to watch a Louis Vuitton menswear fashion show with his 16-year old son, so it's quite possible that the two X-Men stars reunited in Europe or possibly at an airport because they both look pretty tired.

The two actors both posted pictures of their reunion to their respective Instagram accounts. Hugh Jackman noted the "official" height difference, which could also be seen as a dig at President Donald Trump. James Marsden pointed out their tired eyes, which may have been due to jetlag. Marsden said that he ran into an "old friend" early that morning. The two haven't been seen onscreen together since X-Men: Days of Future Past. Jackman and Marsden have been friends for nearly 20 years now,

While promoting X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014, James Marsden spoke about his love of working with Hugh Jackman, noting that the actor is almost too nice and that he's still looking to find a flaw. Marsden also shared that Jackman is a jokester on the set, always out to have a good time and get a laugh, which may or may not have included some soft shoe dancing naked after performing a dramatic scene. Whatever the case may be, the two actors definitely enjoy each other's company since they haven't worked together in over 4 years now.

Hugh Jackman recently retired the Wolverine role with the release of the critically acclaimed Logan in 2017 and has no desire to return, even after the Disney and Fox deal. Disney has acquired Fox's Marvel properties and the internet has been abuzz with rumors of Jackman returning to the role to fight along the Avengers, but those are just rumors as Jackman has moved on and is awaiting to see who gets to take over the Wolverine role. Hugh Jackman's can currently be seen in theaters in The Greatest Showman, in a role that is completely different than that of the gritty superhero that he portrayed for nearly 20 years.

James Marsden spent much of last year on the small screen on HBO's popular Westworld series, which is set to return with Season 2 this spring. While we won't be seeing Hugh Jackman and Marsden as Cyclops on the big screen again, it's cool to see that they're real-life buds after some rocky times between their characters in the X-Men movies over the years. You can check out what James Marsden calls the "tired faces" and what Hugh Jackman noted as their height differences in both of the reunion pictures that are posted below. The first picture of the reunion comes to us courtesy of Hugh Jackman's Instagram account.