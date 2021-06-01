Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool hasn't always been quite the character fans have come to love. His first appearance as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which arrives on Disney+ this Friday as part of the Marvel Legacy Collection, could only be described as underwhelming. Not only that but was so poorly received it makes one question how they turned the character around to create such a monster hit with his solo movie debut 7 years later. The arrival of X-Men Origins: Wolverine on Disney's streaming platform gives everyone another chance to see just how bad an introduction it was.

It should be pointed out that the dismal introduction of the Merc with a Mouth is acknowledged no more by anyone than Ryan Reynolds himself. On the promotion trail of his first full outing as the anti-hero, the Canadian actor told GQ magazine that he really did not like the way Deadpool was written in the X-Men prequel, but he felt forced into to be able to play the character at all. "The conversation at the time was 'If you want to play Deadpool, this is your chance to introduce him. And if you don't want to introduce him in this fashion, we'll have someone else play him,'" he told the publication.

There were some outside factors to consider, such as Reynolds being forced to more or less improvise his dialogue as they filmed due to the writers' strike. "I mean, in the stage directions it just said, 'Deadpool shows up, talks really fast, and makes a lot of jokes,'" he added, going on to recall issues with the look of Wilson later in the movie that really didn't follow the source material. "It completely departed all canon and reason and he wound up being this abomination of Deadpool that was like Barakapool, with his mouth sewn shut and weird blades that came out of his hands and these strange tattoos and stuff like that."

As is the norm with highly anticipated movies, leaks ahead of the official release date gifted - if it can be called that - fans a sneak look at Deadpool, and it is safe to say that it didn't exactly go down well. There were enough upset Marvel fans, whom had waited many years for the loud-mouthed icon to turn up on screen, that Reynolds even remembered the studio chief calling him and demanding he should "get on a plane to reshoot the end of the film". Reynolds admits that his response was probably not as cool and collected as it could have been, commenting, "I was such a douche, because I was like, 'I told you so.' I still get angry, because I remember saying, 'You know, there are more Deadpool fans out there than you realize, and they're not gonna be happy with this.'"

As it turned out, he was well within his rights to have an "I told you so" moment, and was further proven right when he was finally allowed to appear as the character properly. Deadpool arrived in 2016 to a huge response from comic book fans who turned the R-rated superhero outing into a billion-dollar monster of a hit and immediately secured a sequel, which brought in an equal gross albeit with a much higher budget.

Recently, discussions of how Deadpool can be incorporated into Marvel's Cinematic Universe have been ramping up, and it's really only a matter of time until that happens. There were concerns that Disney would feel the vulgar, violent franchise not fit with their overall Marvel vision, but sometimes even Disney cannot deny what the financial numbers are telling them.