Simon Kinberg is a filmmaker who has been attached to the live-action X-Men films as a writer ever since X-Men: The Last Stand. Kinberg made his directorial debut with the last movie in the franchise, Dark Phoenix. During a recent watch party for X-Men: Days of Future Past, Kinberg revealed on Twitter that he would love to continue to evolve and adapt the mutant characters, now that they are a part of the MCU.

"I've dedicated a lot of my life to Logan and Deadpool and the X-Men and would love to do a fresh take."

After Sony sold the rights to the characters to Disney, the X-Men officially joined the MCU, although they have yet to make a formal debut in the cinematic universe. The tone of the MCU is a lot different from the tone set by the much older X-Men movie franchise, but Kinberg spoke about how much he appreciated the filmmaking approach of the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite the differences.

"I love Endgame, it's one of my favorite comic book movies of all time. The MCU's tone in general is a bit more playful than our movies. We went more operatic, dramatic."

Unfortunately, Simon Kinberg and his credibility suffered a hit with the release of Dark Phoenix, which was widely panned upon release, with fans decrying the fact that this was the second time, after The Last Stand, that Kinberg had fumbled while delivering an adaptation of one of the X-Men comics' most iconic storylines, the Dark Phoenix saga. The filmmaker offered some fresh insight into what had led to the muddled nature of the movie.

"Dark Phoenix was a hard movie because when I wrote it, it was meant to be a two-part movie. Having to change it into one and work around a massive change was challenging. Ultimately I was happy with the cut that we released."

Back in the early 2000s, when the X-Men series was in its heyday, the accepted idea was that superhero movies can only be major hits if they present a more grounded approach to the source material. That is why the X-Men debuted without their colorful costumes and eschewed the more far-fetched elements from the comics, like the cosmic Phoenix Force or Squirrel Girl.

By the time the MCU started with 2008's Iron Man, modern superhero movies had seen enough success to push for greater faithfulness to the source material, even if that involved space Vikings and star-spangled costumes.

While the legacy Kinberg and others created with their version of X-Men was no doubt instrumental in launching the MCU, showrunner Kevin Feige has mentioned in the past that they plan to do a complete revamp of the mutant franchise once they start showing up in MCU movies. So it is more than likely that Fiege will be looking to hire new people to reboot the story of the X-Men for future films.

