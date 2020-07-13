An incredible new X-Men Sentinel cosplay will blow your mind. The world of cosplay has grown considerably over the past decade, with artists testing their abilities to make the most accurate, or bizarre costumes imaginable. San Diego Comic-Con is usually one of the biggest places for cosplayers to come out and share their hard work with the masses. However, the annual event will be virtual this year, due to current events, which means many cosplayers will unfortunately be stuck at home with their new inventions.

Cosplayer Roger P from California is the man behind the Sentinel cosplay and he pulled out all of the stops. Artist Pretzelbot helped Roger out on this massive cosplay that is all set to apprehend mutants. The attention to detail is on point, especially when shown side by side with what Fox used in the X-Men movies. So far, Roger seems to be just testing out the fit, which leads one to believe that there may be some more work to the suit down the line.

If the excellent Sentinel cosplay wasn't enough for you, Hasbro has announced an upcoming action figure that stands two-feet tall. While not as mind blowing as what Roger P and Pretzelbot have put together, it's still a collectible that Marvel fans will want to get their hands on. The project was first announced through the toy company's new HasLab crowdfunding platform, where it received all backing within 24 hours. As it turns out, Marvel fans were extremely excited to see this new detailed toy and might have to start clearing out some space for the massive Sentinel figure.

Some features from the upcoming Sentinel figure include, 26.3-inch (669 mm) Sentinel figure, LEDs in the head and chest (2x AAA batteries required, not included), 18-inch Sentinel "tentacle" accessory, Marvel Legends 6-inch Bastion figure with 6-Inch alternate Sentinel Prime head, Marvel Insider Points Redemption code (70,000 points per purchase, limit 2 code redemptions per account) & X-Men #14 (1963) digital comic to read in the Marvel Comics app (available in iOS and Android). Hasbro really went all out on this upcoming collectible, and it shows. There's going to be a lot more to unlock with the Sentinel figure as more details become available.

While Roger P won't be able to head to San Diego Comic-Con this year, it doesn't seem to have phased him in the slightest. Roger and Pretzelbot will more than likely get into further collaborations in the coming weeks after working together on the Sentinel and several other characters, including Optimus Prime and Bumblebee from the Transformers franchise, Marvel's Juggernaut, War Machine, and many more. He even had a great version of Thanos to stalk the grounds. While we wait for the Hasbro Sentinel figure to become available, you can check out the incredible Sentinel cosplay above, thanks to Roger P's Instagram account.