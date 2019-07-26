Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed that X-Men and Fantastic Four are on the way at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. However, Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely think the X-Men franchise can use a "rest" before debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They're both in agreement Silver Surfer should come first, which some fans may agree with. The addition of the X-Men and Fantastic four properties is huge for Marvel Studios and fans are anxious to see what they can do with them.

If Marvel Studios is going to the cosmic side of things, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely think Silver Surfer should get the next standalone movie. McFeely says, "I think X-Men should rest a second. I could be wrong, but I think they should rest." McFeely continued, "But Surfer could use a really good standalone." If the MCU is going with the cosmic theme, Silver Surfer would make a lot of sense, plus, it's been a minute since we've seen him on the big screen.

The X-Men franchise has been pumping out divisive movies for nearly a decade now. Dark Phoenix was just released to theaters and tanked, so Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have a good point about them needing a rest. Kevin Feige announced the MCU's Phase 4 plans and the mutants are not included, which means we could see their introduction in Phase 5. This has not been confirmed, but it would give X-Men and Fantastic Four a few more years, allowing for a break. Phase 5 might be the perfect time to reintroduce the characters and bring them on board.

There have been rumors of a Silver Surfer standalone movie for quite a while now, but none of them have been officially confirmed. The character has not been seen on the big screen since 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, which was not exactly well-received by fans and critics. With that being said, there were still plans to make a standalone movie for the iconic character after it was confirmed he survived during the mid-credit scene. Apparently, the plan was for the movie to pick up right after the mid-credits scene.

With Marvel Studios in the picture, the Silver Surfer is going to be something completely new if and when they decide to incorporate him. For now, it looks like Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely will get their wish to see the X-Men take a bit of a rest before a full reboot takes place within the MCU. Marvel Studios works smart, so one wouldn't really assume they'd be jumping the gun on anything, since they haven't done that in the past. They've been more along the lines of slow and steady, while DC tried to go a bit quicker. You can check out the interview with McFeely and Markus below, thanks to the Collider Interviews YouTube channel.