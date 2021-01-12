It is likely to be some time before we see Marvel's X-Men on the big screen again, but rest assured, the mutants are coming...eventually. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is currently doing the rounds for the imminent release of Disney+ series, WandaVision, and has been revealing details about other upcoming projects in the process, including The X-Men.

"You know how much I love the X-Men. I already said that's where I started. I can't tell you anything before we actually announced it, but rest assured, the discussions have been long and ongoing internally."

While Kevin Feige does not reveal any details about when audiences might once again adventure with the X-Men, he does at least divulge that conversations are currently happening behind the scenes, no doubt focussed largely on how to introduce the idea of mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios and Disney recently acquired the rights to the X-Men franchise following the landmark merger of themselves with 20th Century Fox. At Fox, the franchise produced 13 movies and brought in over $6 billion at the box office. Beginning back in 2000 with director Bryan Singer's X-Men, audiences were introduced to the likes of Ian McKellen as Magneto and Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, and their respective teams of mutants, both of whom are fighting to be accepted by humanity but in very different ways. Of course, Fox's series of X-Men movies also introduced Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, a role that he would play all the way up until 2017's Logan.

Beginning with the first X-Men, the series spawned several sequels and spin-offs including X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, The Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, Logan, and Dark Phoenix, as well as the two Deadpool movies and The New Mutants. Overall, the series is a mixed bag critically, though several installments are still considered to be classics of the genre, with the franchise often hailed as the beginning of Hollywood's obsession with comic book movies.

Talk has turned to Marvel launching their own version of the X-Men franchise since the recent Disney Investor Day event, during which it was announced that another previous Fox property, The Fantastic Four, is being rebooted with director Jon Watts at the helm.

Feige's confirmation regarding ongoing discussions is not the first time that he has addressed the issue of bringing The X-Men into the MCU. During a recent interview, Feige was asked if Captain Marvel's Monica Rambeau, who is set to appear in WandaVision, will be a "ramp" to the X-Men reboot. "In hindsight, in five years if when we're talking about everything that's happened, everything can be a ramp to everything, specifically though, yes, Monica in Captain Marvel 2 and specifically to Wanda teaming up with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," was Feige's cagey response.

WandaVision is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on January 15, 2021, with the release of its first two episodes, with the other seven episodes releasing each week until March 5. This comes to us courtesy of Screenrant.