The Marvel Cinematic Universe's X-Men team has reportedly been revealed. We're still years away from seeing any big introductions, but that hasn't stopped the speculation from spreading like wildfire among the MCU devotees. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed that the former Fox properties are on their way to the MCU at San Diego Comic-Con last year, but we haven't really heard anything else since then in terms of who will be making it to the big, or small, screen in the next few years.

The MCU's alleged X-Men line-up includes Thunderbird, Storm, Cyclops, Havok, Nightcrawler, Marvel Girl (Jean Grey), and Sunfire. First of all, it's curious that Wolverine is not on this list, though this could be a way of further distancing the part from Hugh Jackman, who Marvel fans really want to return. Jackman has said numerous times that he is done with the part, so these fans shouldn't expect that to happen. As for the others mentioned above, we've previously seen them in movies, TV shows, or video games.

John Proudstar, aka Thunderbird, has not been featured on the big screen yet. He did show up in Fox's Gifted TV series though. According to this alleged list, he'll be one of the first X-Men characters to land in the MCU. Most interesting in this list is Storm, who has been in every X-Men movie released thus far, except for First Class. It is believed that she will come into the franchise through Wakanda. Storm and T'Challa have a history in the comics, so this is something that has been anticipated for quite some time now, which is where this rumor could have sparked from originally. T'Challa and Storm could have a romantic relationship on the big screen.

Sunfire has not been seen on the big screen and is not to be confused with Sunspot from Days of Future Past, who is also showing up in The New Mutants. Sunfire appeared in the 1980s animated series Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, along with some video games over the years. This list is far from official, though Marvel Studios doesn't really go out of their way to release their secrets publicly, especially for stuff as big as the X-Men arriving in the MCU. We'll just have to wait for Kevin Feige to officially confirm which characters will be included and then where they'll show up.

Cyclops, Havok, Nightcrawler, and Marvel Girl, aka Jean Grey, have all been featured prominently over the years in the Fox era, so it will be interesting to see who Marvel Studios ends up choosing to take on these roles. While MCU fans are excited for the change, it will more than likely be pretty controversial when the casting takes place since everybody already has their favorite version of the character from over the years. The Cosmic Wonder YouTube channel was the first to reveal the X-Men and MCU news.