Candyman director Nia DaCosta is currently working hard on her MCU debut, The Marvels, but the filmmaker has other ideas for projects in the comic book movie franchise, namely The X-Men. DaCosta has now revealed details of an exciting pitch she made to Marvel Studios, and it involves the likes of Storm, Cyclops, and the planet devouring Galactus.

"I just nerded out. I was like, here are the movies I think you should do! Galactus, Storm, and Scott Summers team-up movie! Blah blah blah!"

Nia DaCosta is clearly a big Marvel fan, and from the sounds of it could not help but word vomit ideas all over the pitch meeting, shouting potential projects and character names that the studio should be focused on. Thankfully, Marvel were happy to listen, with DaCosta praising the studio's patience and hands-off approach, something which ultimately convinced her to sign on to helm Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

"She just endured me going in super-deep. And she also gave me a lot of confidence that I would have the creative latitude to not just basically be a puppet on a string."

It is unclear what Marvel though of DaCosta's plans for the likes of Scott Summers and Storm, and whether they turned it down in favor of plans they already had in place for the beloved X-Men characters. Who knows, perhaps they jotted some of the ideas down quietly while the filmmaker joyously ranted about how best to fold them into the MCU.

For now though, DaCosta has her hands full bringing another superhero team to the big screen with The Marvels. The Marvel sequel will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the movie, she'll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name.

While more specific plot details remain under wraps, the director has offered some insight into her approach to the comic book movie outing, comparing it, at least in part, to the recent Candyman legacy sequel. "I can say it's a very different beast. But I am obsessed with how we all deal with our pain and trauma, and there's some of that in the story," DaCosta revealed.

As for The X-Men, the mutants are now in the hands of Marvel Studios following Disney's much-publicized merger of themselves with 20th Century Fox. Though it is unknown how mutants will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there have been constant rumors ranging from Wolverine appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, to The Illumanti showing up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has since revealed some interesting details regarding Marvel's approach to the X-Men franchise saying, "You know how much I love the X-Men. I already said that's where I started. I can't tell you anything before we actually announced it, but rest assured, the discussions have been long and ongoing internally."

The Marvels is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 11, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from The Guardian.