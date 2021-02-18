X-Men: The Animated Series producer Larry Houston is still hoping for a reboot on Disney+ after an X-Men reference on WandaVision renewed hope for the original cartoon series to return. Originally running for five seasons in the 1990s, the X-Men cartoon has been enjoying a resurgence in popularity in more recent years with Disney+ hosting every episode of the cult classic series.

Since X-Men: The Animated Series has been streaming on Disney+, many fans have been calling for the streamer to update the series with the same team behind the original show. Evan Peters reprising his X-Men role on WandaVision reignited rumors that Disney would soon be doing more with Marvel's favorite mutants. Despite the rumors that a reboot could soon go into production, nothing yet has been made official on that front, and it remains unclear if we'll ever see any new episodes

Giving Marvel fans an update on the potential reboot on the Much Talk About Nothing podcast, Houston explains that everyone is still on board and all they're waiting for is a call back from Disney.

"We've let it be known, like, 'Hey, we're still here. We're not under the ground. We really want to pick up where we left off.' But, it's been crickets. So I have no idea what they're doing... When I saw the WandaVision thing, I was like, 'Oh my god. They're taking the first baby step!' But, we haven't heard anything, so I don't have anything to report."

Sadly, as several of the original voice actors have passed away in recent years, Houston adds that the clock is ticking if they ever want to bring the show back, suggesting Disney needs to call them back soon or it's just not going to happen.

"I wish they would [reboot the series], because we lost the voice actor who did Cyclops. Norm Spencer passed away. And then the guy who did Magneto [David Hemblen] passed away. The guy who did Juggernaut [Rick Bennett] passed away. All of these within the last five years. So, it's like, 'Hey, guys, come on!'"

Along with the aforementioned actors, X-Men: The Animated Series featured the voice talents of Cathal J. Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, Iona Morris and Alison Sealy-Smith sharing the role of Storm, George Buza as Beast, Alyson Court as Jubilee, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Cedric Smith as Professor X, and Chris Potter as Gambit. In addition to its voice cast and colorful animation style, X-Men is also very well remembered and appreciated for its amazing theme song.

For what it's worth, we are probably closer to a reboot of the cartoon happening more so than ever. Acknowledging Fox's X-Men movies on WandaVision is also just the start of working Professor X's students into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we're bound to see other characters from the franchise popping up in other Marvel shows and movies soon enough. If Wolverine and pals are about to make a splash in Marvel's live-action projects, then just maybe Disney will order more episodes of the cartoon series soon as well. You can check out the full interview with Larry Houston on Much Talk About Nothing.