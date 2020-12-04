Ever since Dafne Keen sliced and diced her way into all our hearts as Laura AKA X-23 in 2017's Logan, audiences have been wondering if she will ever receive her own standalone spin-off. While nothing has been confirmed since the release of her debut, Keen recently revealed that Fox was in talks to make a movie centered on the character, but, sadly, Keen has not heard anything since.

"I got told by some people at Fox that there might be another one, but this was ages ago when we were filming, and they haven't contacted me ever again. I feel like we're just at the beginning, there's more to be told, and it's a relay race. I come into play when they've already written and done pre-production and decided on doing the film, so as soon as they say, 'go,' I'll happily go whenever."

Logan picks up with the intrepid hero formerly known as Wolverine in 2029, with the mutant population having shrunk significantly and the X-Men now disbanded. Logan, whose power to self-heal is dwindling, has surrendered himself to alcohol and now earns a living as a chauffeur, while taking of an ailing old Charles Xavier. One day, a female stranger asks Logan to protect a mysterious girl named Laura, who possesses an extraordinary fighting prowess like himself. Hunted by sinister figures, Logan is forced to confront his mortality and his legacy in order to save Laura and her friends.

Dafne Keen is clearly eager to return to the role and is happy to go whenever the studio decide to bring X-23 back. Of course, the X-Men are now in the hands of Marvel Studios, and as yet, we have no idea how they plan to use the characters that were previously under the Fox umbrella. While a reboot seems the more likely choice, there has been ongoing speculation lately that previous interpretations of Marvel characters could start to appear in the MCU, with Jamie Foxx's Electro, who first featured in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, said to be turning up in the upcoming Spider-Man 3.

Logan is now considered to be one of the greatest comic book movies of all time and features a stand-out supporting performance from Dafne Keen. The character of X-23 proved to be hugely popular with audiences, and while news of an X-Men spin-off remains scarce, Logan director James Mangold has previously confirmed that a script was being written and that he would love to return, though things had gotten more difficult since the Fox/Disney merger. "Do I have an interest? Yes," Mangold said. "Will it happen? At least in the near future, I doubt it."

Whilst Logan mostly focussed on the journey of the titular superhero of Wolverine, Keen's performance is certainly a highlight, with Keen balancing perfectly the more feral tendencies of the daughter of Wolverine with the innocence one would expect from a child her age. Even alongside heavy hitters like Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart, Keen still manages to make a huge impression, and would no doubt excel in a standalone X-23 movie...should it ever happen. For now, Keen is currently starring in the adaptation of His Dark Materials on HBO. This comes to us from Elle.