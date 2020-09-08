Microsoft has finally revealed and confirmed the Xbox Series S. The long-rumored next-gen console has been subject to multiple leaks and is arguably one of the worst-kept secrets in gaming. With that, the company opted to pull back the curtain and showcase the console, which will be released alongside its companion, the Xbox Series X, later this year. Via the official Xbox Twitter account, the first image of the console was revealed, in addition to the price.

👀 Let’s make it official!



Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).



Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

"Let's make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise."

Xbox Series S

🎮 All-digital next-gen console

🏃 Faster load times

📈 Higher frame rates

🌎 Richer, more dynamic worlds

🔥 Next generation gaming performance

🔎 In our smallest Xbox ever#PowerYourDreamspic.twitter.com/5GxCBiSVtO — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

In a follow-up post, Microsoft shared a video detailing some of what we can expect from the Xbox Series S. It is 60 percent smaller than the Xbox Series X. Much like the One S, this console will be all-digital, meaning it is best suited for those who are comfortable abandoning physical games. Faster load times, higher frame rates, and "richer, more dynamic worlds" are also promised. Seamless game-switching is also highlighted, which is something that has been hyped quite a bit in the lead up to these next-gen video game consoles.

As for the price point, $299 puts it right in line with a Nintendo Switch, which should help make it competitive in the marketplace. Though not confirmed, it is expected that the Xbox Series X, which will have a disc drive and is expected to be even more powerful, will cost $499. This is particularly important as Sony is gearing up to launch the PlayStation 5 later this year as well and the price has remained mysterious, at least officially speaking. If Microsoft can undercut Sony on cost, they may have an advantage heading into the next era of the console wars. In the current-gen, the PS4 has outsold the Xbox One by a wide margin.

While consoles have become multimedia devices that make them valuable well beyond playing video games, that is still their primary function. Some of the games coming to the Series S and Series X include Halo Infinite, Battlefield 6, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, Cyberpunk 2077, Dirt 5, Far Cry 6, Resident Evil 8 and more. It is also important to note that recent games, such as the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater remaster and Marvel's Avengers, will port over to the next-Gen Xbox consoles. What's' more, players will get the upgraded versions of the games at no additional cost.

The Xbox originally launched in November 2001 and has gone on to become one of the true staples of the gaming world. These new consoles represent the fourth generation of Xbox, following the original console, Xbox 360 and the Xbox One. While no official release date has been confirmed, both the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X are expected to arrive sometime in November, just in time for the holiday season. Be sure to check out the official reveal from the Xbox Twitter account.