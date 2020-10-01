The XFL is making an unexpected comeback thanks to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The football league attempted a re-launch this year, and it didn't go all that well. The wrestler-turned-actor, who also happens to be a former football player, stepped in to help purchase the league alongside his business partner Dany Garcia and Red Bird Capital. Now, Johnson has revealed that the XFL will return in 2022.

Dwayne Johnson made the announcement on Twitter. He released a video along with the announcement, hyping up their plans for the league, which will be skipping 2021. They don't want to rush things, which seems wise since the XFL has failed twice already. Perhaps the third time's the charm. Johnson had this to say in his post.

"XFL returns Spring 2022. As owners, we're proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season! It's an uphill battle, but we're hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion & purpose."

There is no word yet on how many teams will be part of the 2022 XFL season, nor is it clear how many games will be played. The 2020 season had been scheduled for ten games but only half of them were played. It was cut short over public health and safety concerns. The organization announced bankruptcy in April, which paved the way for the sale. XFL president and chief operating officer Jeffrey Pollack also released a statement, saying the following.

"For the love of football and for the safety of our players and fans, we'll be back on the field in 2022. The opportunity in front of us, with our new ownership, is simply too big to rush back. We want to do this properly with care and thought for everyone who loves football, especially our players, coaches, partners and fans."

The XFL was originally started as an alternative to the NFL for football lovers. The league originally launched in 2001 and was devised by WWE owner Vince McMahon. He teamed with NBC for the initial run, which didn't go well, as the league folded after just one season of play. Nearly two decades later, McMahon took another crack at it. Again, things didn't pan out. But The Rock and his business partners seem to think they can crack the code this time around.

Aside from being one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, Dwayne Johnson does feel uniquely qualified for the venture. Johnson was a football player who hoped to play in the NFL, though he went undrafted and was ultimately cut from the Canadian Football League. He also was a very successful wrestler in the WWE, which is where the XFL traces its roots. Plus, Johnson has proven himself to be a true showman who has not yet failed at anything he has attempted in showbusiness. You can check out the announcement from Dwayne Johnson's Twitter.