The H Collective announced today that renowned musician, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actor and director Jay Chou (The Green Hornet, Now You See Me 2) will star alongside Vin Diesel in XXX 4, the latest installment of the xXx franchise directed by D.J. Caruso.

Jay Chou is an Asian superstar who has won the World Music Award four times and appeared on soundtracks for films, including: The Green Hornet, Now You See Me 2, and Kung Fu Panda 3. With multiple world tours under his belt, the "King of Mandopop" has acted as a mentor for the past two seasons of The Voice in China. In Hollywood, Chou is known for appearing alongside Seth Rogen in the action comedy The Green Hornet and Jon Chu's Adventure-Comedy Now You See Me 2.

The H Collective, who will finance xXx 4 alongside investment partners including Sparkle Roll Media, iQiyi Pictures, Dadi Huarui, Star League Media and Fulcrum Management Co., acquired the xXx franchise rights from Revolution Studios alongside its star and producer, Vin Diesel and his One Race Films banner. The xXx franchise, which includes: xXx, xXx: State of the Union, and xXx: Return of Xander Cage has collectively grossed nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box-office. In 2017, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, generated $168 million at the Chinese box-office making it one of the top-grossing U.S. films in China.

The H Collective CEO Nic Crawley commented.

"We are very excited to be working on the fourth installment of xXx, which has always been such a fun, action-packed, global franchise. We are looking to build a well-rounded international cast and introduce bold new characters that are sure to have longevity in the continued franchise."

Said Chou.

"I've met D.J. Caruso a number of times over the past few months and it's very clear how talented he is as a director. I am looking forward to working with him and Vin in bringing this film to global audiences. This is an incredibly exciting film which I'm beyond happy to join."

The H Collective is also introducing Chinese actress Zoe Zhang (Chinese Zodiac), a frequent collaborator of Jackie Chan, to the already diverse cast of international talent. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce with Diesel, Samantha Vincent for One Race Films and The H Collective. Production is slated to begin in 2019.

Launched in 2017, and with offices in Los Angeles, The H Collective is a global film finance, production, marketing and distribution company that producing and financing a diversified slate of high-quality films including horror, action comedy and franchise IP. The slate includes BrightBurn starring Elizabeth Banks which Sony will release on May 24th and Christopher Cantwell's thriller The Parts You Lose starring Aaron Paul. The H Collective acquired the rights to Aaron W. Sala's horror thriller spec The Beast and is developing mainstream action-comedy Counter Spy. For further information, visit: www.thehcollectivefilms.com.