The H Collective have announced that they have acquired the rights from Revolution Studios to the global hit xXx film franchise alongside its star and producer, Vin Diesel and his One Race Films. Revolution Studios retains its rights to the first three films. D.J. Caruso (xXx: Return of Xander Cage, I Am Number Four, Disturbia) will return to direct xXx 4 with Diesel reprising his role as "Xander Cage." Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce with Diesel, Samantha Vincent for One Race Films and The H Collective. Production is slated for December 2018.

The xXx franchise, which includes xXx, xXx: State of the Union, and xXx: Return of Xander Cage has collectively grossed nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box-office. The H Collective CEO Nic Crawley said this.

"During my time at Paramount I was lucky to be involved in the development and distribution of xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The response from the Chinese box office was unprecedented. Bringing the next installment of the xXx franchise to The H Collective complements our diversified slate and mission to produce content for a global audience."

Diesel has starred in and produced the five highest-grossing films in the massively successful Fast franchise. He voices Groot in both the Guardians of the Galaxy films and will also appear in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War this April.

Caruso directed the franchise's previous installment xXx: Return of Xander Cage and is best known for his work on DreamWork's thriller Eagle Eye starring Shia LaBeouf and Michelle Monaghan, as well as I am Number Four for Touchstone Pictures and Disturbia for Paramount. His TV credits include The Shield for FX which earned two Golden Globe wins.

The H Collective, who will finance xXx 4 alongside investment partners including Sparkle Roll Media, HCH Media, Dadi Cinema, and Angeleno Studio, is currently in production on an Untitled Horror Feature produced by James Gunn starring Elizabeth Banks and is also in post-production on Christopher Cantwell's The Parts You Lose. Diesel is represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Caruso is represented by CAA and Media Talent Group.

Launched in June, and with offices in Los Angeles, The H Collective is a global film finance, production, marketing and distribution company that is producing a diversified slate of four high-quality films per year. The company established production deals with prominent producers such as James Gunn, Mark Johnson, Joe Roth, and Sid Ganis on a roster of films that encompasses Family/Comedy, Action/Adventure, Horror/Genre and Prestige fare. They are currently in post-production on Christopher Cantwell's The Parts You Lose starring Aaron Paul, Scoot McNairy and Mary Elizabeth Winstead with Mark Johnson's Gran Via Productions. The H Collective has recently formed a management arm with Chinese stars Li Bingbing and Karry Wang among the firm's first talent. For further information, visit: www.thehcollectivefilms.com.

One Race Films, founded in 1995 by writer, director, producer and actor Vin Diesel, has produced the five highest-grossing films in the Fast franchise: Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast and Furious 6, Fast Five as well as Fast & Furious. He has directed Multifacial, Strays and Los Bandoleros. Previously, ORF launched multiple franchises in the action genre, including the science-fiction thriller Pitch Black and the two follow-up films, Chronicles of Riddick and Riddick, along with the hit xXx. In addition to a thriving film production company, ORF launched One Race Television and has the existing gaming company Tigon Studios. One Race has a multi-year overall deal with Universal Television, through which the company is developing a reboot of Miami Vice for NBC, as well as Get Christie Love, which received a pilot production commitment from ABC. Tigon Studios has produced three critically acclaimed console titles including Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay and original property The Wheelman.