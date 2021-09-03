Ben Schnetzer runs for his life in the newest teaser trailer for FX's upcoming adaptation of celebrated comic book Y: The Last Man. Based on the story by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the series will imagine a world in which all the men are suddenly killed by a mysterious illness. All men, that is, except for Ben Schnetzer's Yorick Brown and his pet monkey Ampersand.

Who run the world? Girls. And for Yorick this is not so much of a good thing. In fact, as teased by the most recent footage, he quickly finds himself in a tough spot. While there are some who wish to keep him safe, there are others who strongly wish him dead "so the new world can be born."

Y: The Last Man takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious cataclysmic event simultaneously killed every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one man, Yorick Brown, and his pet pal, the monkey known as Ampersand. The series follows Yorick as he traverses the new world, as its survivors struggle with their losses and attempt to restore world society-led by Yorick's mother, who is the new U.S. President Jennifer Brown.

A new future is coming. #YTheLastMan premieres September 13, exclusively on #FXonHulupic.twitter.com/ySqscoGK7t — Y: The Last Man (@Y_FXonHulu) August 27, 2021

The struggle to bring the tale of Y: The Last Man to screens has been equally as dramatic as anything featured in Brian K. Vaughan's seminal post-apocalyptic comic. Development on the series began back in 2015, with the adaptation losing showrunners, stars Imogen Poots and Lashana Lynch among others, as well as its lead actor in Eternals star Barry Keoghan, who was quickly replaced with Warcraft actor Ben Schnetzer. Thankfully the footage shown so far has teased a faithful adaptation both with regards to the story and atmosphere of this ravaged world.

The creative behind the show though have made some changes to reflect the modern world, including adding a new trans man character, played by Elliot Fletcher, who does not have a direct counterpart in the original comic. "Yorick's maleness is not what sets him apart in this world - it's his Y chromosome that sets him apart," showrunner Eliza Clark explained. "Gender is diverse and chromosomes are not equal to gender. And so, in our world - in the world of the television show - every living mammal with a Y chromosome dies. Tragically, that includes many women; it includes non-binary people; it includes intersex people...We are making a show that affirms that trans women are women, trans men are men, non-binary people are non-binary, and that is part of the richness of the world we get to play with."

The ensemble cast for the series is made up of several familiar names and faces, including Diane Lane as Yorick's mother, Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Yorick's sister, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Juliana Canfield as Beth DeVille, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, and Paul Gross as the U.S. President.

Rubicon writer and Animal Kingdom producer Eliza Clark will now serve as showrunner, as well as writing the first two episodes, with Louise Friedberg directing. FX has since announced that the entire first season will be directed by women, with production also having a significant number of female department heads. The FX Productions project is produced by Clark, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, along with Nellie Reed. Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Vaughan and Melina Matsoukas are executive producers.

Fans don't have to wait long to delve into the post-apocalyptic adventures of Yorick and Ampersand, with Y: The Last Man scheduled to hit FX on Hulu on September 13.