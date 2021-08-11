The world becomes one of a kind in the first trailer for FX's upcoming comic book adaptation, Y: The Last Man. The post-apocalyptic tale propels the human race into very trying circumstances, suddenly wiping out men everywhere, in this series based on Vertigo's post-apocalyptic science fiction comic book series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

The world will be one of a kind. #YTheLastMan premieres September 13. Streaming Exclusively #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/QdASbqDPh0 — Y: The Last Man (@Y_FXonHulu) August 5, 2021

It's no longer a man's world in Y: The Last Man, which centers on Yorick Brown and his pet Capuchin monkey Ampersand, the only males left alive after a mysterious event wipes out all living mammals with a Y chromosome. The series follows Yorick's adventures as he navigates his way through the new world, aligning with other survivors, most notably Agent 355, Yorick's hard-fighting bodyguard, in a struggle to keep Yorick safe and restore that which has been lost.

The trailer sets up the cataclysmic event similarly to the source material, with all the males of the world suddenly succumbing to a brutal and bloody looking death. While the trailer keeps a lot of things close to the chest, the adaptation looks to have maintained the scope and drama of the story, with the world left devastated and wondering what on earth to do next.

The characters too look to have been adapted accurately enough, particularly in the case of the enigmatic Agent 355, played by Ashley Romans, whose no-nonsense approach to the apocalypse and specific set of skills often result in her fighting her way through the situation.

The struggle to bring celebrated comic Y: The Last Man to screens has been equally as dramatic as anything featured in Brian K. Vaughan's seminal post-apocalyptic tale, and this newly release trailer will surely have fans excited to see the epic tale leap into live action. Development on the series began back in 2015, with the adaptation losing showrunners, stars Imogen Poots and Lashana Lynch among others, as well as its lead actor in Eternals star Barry Keoghan, who was quickly replaced with Warcraft actor Ben Schnetzer.

The rest of the ensemble cast, many of whom are glimpsed in the footage, includes Diane Lane as Yorick's mother, Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Yorick's sister, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Juliana Canfield as Beth DeVille, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Amber Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Paul Gross as the U.S. President, and Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan.

Rubicon writer and Animal Kingdom porducer Eliza Clark will now serve as showrunner, as well as writing the first two episodes, with Louise Friedberg directing. FX has since announced that the entire first season will be directed by women, with production also having a significant number of female department heads. The FX Productions project is produced by Clark, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, along with Nellie Reed. Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Vaughan and Melina Matsoukas are executive producers.

Fans of the comic have been patiently awaiting the arrival of FX's take on Y: The Last Man for quite some time, so here's hoping it was worth it. Based on the trailer, it certainly looks like it could be. Y: The Last Man is scheduled to debut on FX on Hulu next month on September 13.