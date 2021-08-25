Kanye West may soon be simply known by his nickname, "Ye," after recently filing the paperwork to legally change his name. Per TMZ, the 44-year-old filed the necessary docs in Los Angeles on Tuesday, asking for the court to officially change his name from Kanye Omari West to Ye. Kanye West, or shall we say Ye, hasn't publicly addressed the name change and it's not clear what inspired him to move forward with the switch.

At this time, it will be up to a judge to approve of the name change, but it doesn't seem like he'll have a problem. Typically, California will allow name changes unless there's evidence it will be used to commit a crime, and there's no indication West has any nefarious purposes in changing his name. In other words, this will most likely be signed off by the judge, so West will probably soon be legally known as Ye unless he changes his mind before things are made official.

As TMZ reports, it's unusual for the mogul to drop the "West" part of his name as well. He has historically shown pride in his name and family heritage, often referring to himself as Mr. West in interviews and songs. We can only presume he will no longer label himself as such after this planned change, but it remains to be seen if he'll sometimes call himself Mr. Ye as well. Oddly enough, West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian West has kept the surname as a part of her legal name despite their divorce.

In the past, West has addressed the possibility of changing his name, though it appeared that he was joking at the time. Back in 2019, the mogul made a surprise appearance at the Fast Company Innovation Festival where he made the comment while speaking with Fast Company senior writer Mark Wilson. Though it seemed that he was joking, the announcement made the press as people weren't quite able to tell for sure.

"When people say it's crass to call yourself a billionaire, I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y'all understand exactly what it is," West said. When Wilson said that this would be hard to type, West joked back that it "will be on the license plate."

Meanwhile, West is currently working on his next album, Donda, which is named after his late mother. He is planning to release the album on Friday, Aug. 27, leading some to wonder if this new name change is somehow connected to the album. It is the tenth studio album by the rapper and includes the song "Hurricane" with the Weeknd and Lil Baby.

There are many musicians known by a single name, but they don't always file the paperwork to legally be recognized by these nicknames by the government. Still, for better or for worse, Former Presidential candidate Kanye has always been one to march to the beat of his own drum, and if he's really adamant about changing his name from Kanye West to Ye, there's probably nothing that's going to stop him unless he personally has second thoughts. This news comes to us from TMZ.