A recent Tik Tok video showcased never before seen footage from the canceled Yellow Submarine remake that was being made by Disney. The film would've combined motion-capture technology to create a more modern version of the classic animated film. The TikTok video was released by user @asart.space, who also distributed it to YouTube.

The video shows an unfinished version of the motion-capture animation. The video is only 20 seconds and opens with a scene of The Beatles talking with their animated counterparts above them for comparison. The second segment sees an animated version The Beatles performing, with a lone guitarist wearing a motion-capture suit underneath. The animation looks rough as it was in early stages, but it does give a glimpse of what The Beatles may have looked like in this version.

For those who are unaware, Yellow Submarine is an animated film from 1968. The film was praised for its rather trippy animation as it came out in the midst of the psychedelic pop culture era of the 1960's. It's very colorful, creative, and contains some bizarre imagery that does a good job at visualizing the musical stylings of The Beatles.

The film centers around Pepperland, a joyous, music-loving paradise that becomes overrun by the Blue Meanies, a group of music-hating villains who take all of the color and happiness from Pepperland. This leads to The Beatles (Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison) going on a musical journey as they return to Pepperland to defeat the Blue Meanies and bring music back to Pepperland. Yellow Submarine features a large soundtrack of music from the band combined with lots of mind-bending imagery.

Yellow Submarine is an animated film whose impact can still be seen today. The film opened to great reviews from both fans and critics and still holds a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The remake would have been a collaborative effort between Disney and ImageMovers Digital, a film studio formed by Disney and Robert Zemeckis' ImageMovers Studio. Unfortunately, ImageMovers Digital ended up being a failed project for both Zemeckis and Disney.

Robert Zemeckis directed two popular motion-capture animated films, The Polar Express and Beowulf, before the formation of ImageMovers Digital in 2007. The first film released by ImageMovers Digital was A Christmas Carol, a motion-capture animated version of Charles Dickens' classic novel, starring Jim Carrey as Ebenezer Scrooge. The film did fairly well at the box office. However, due to it's high production and marketing budget, the film ended up costing Disney $50-$100 million. It also wasn't the biggest hit with critics.

Soon after, Disney announced the closure of ImageMovers Digital in 2010, shortly after finishing up production on Mars Needs Moms. Mars Needs Moms ended up being a catastrophic box-office failure, forcing Disney to pull the plug on the other projects involving ImageMovers Digital. These projects included Calling All Robots, The Nutcracker, a sequel to Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and the Yellow Submarine remake.

A modern remake of Yellow Submarine would be a great way of introducing the music of The Beatles to a younger generation. If you haven't seen it yet, you should definitely check out the psychedelic masterpiece that is the original, especially if you're a Beatles fanatic.