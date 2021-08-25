Showtime has just released the trailer for their new series Yellowjackets, starring Juliette Lewis alongside Christina Ricci as survivors of a plane crash 25 years ago that left a champion high school girls' soccer team to fend for themselves in the wilderness. The psychological horror series shows that there's some unfinished business to be dealt with amongst the survivors, Kill Bill-style.

The official Yellowjackets synopsis from Showtime reads, "Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. The series also stars Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Sammi Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers)."

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), the one-hour drama series stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom, Halt and Catch Fire) joins Lyle and Nickerson to serve as executive producer and show running partner. ﻿Yellowjackets ten episode series is set to premiere November 14.

And while you wait to see how the high school girls fare for themselves in the remote wilderness, might I suggest listening to the new Juliette Lewis Audible series 'Killing Hollywood: The Cotton Club Murder' starring alongside Christian Slater and Rainn Wilson. The audio series is based on the true story of Roy Radin and his plans to ﻿produce The Cotton Club with producer Robert Evans, who was introduced to Radin by one-time drug dealer Karen Greenberger (aka Lanie Jacobs). Radin disappeared en route to a scheduled Beverly Hills conference on May 13, 1983 and was reported missing days later by his personal assistant. His body found a few weeks later by a beekeeper and a forest ranger near Gorman, California, about 65 miles north of Los Angeles. I won't give the rest away.

The official synopsis reads, "When cocaine queen-pin Lanie Jacobs ditches Miami for Los Angeles, she meets Roy Radin - a washed-up theater producer with big dreams (and even bigger demons). Together, they team up for a shot at greatness: A stake in The Cotton Club, a star-studded film produced by Robert Evans, the (in)famous Hollywood legend behind The Godfather and Chinatown. But as egos, ambitions, and suspicions collide, it isn't long before the deal turns deadly."

You could then re-watch or watch (I can't believe you haven't seen it!) The Cotton Club starring Richard Gere and Gregory Hines. It tells of the famous Harlem nightclub's history, of the people who frequented the jazz bar and the people who ran it.