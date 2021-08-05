Yellowstone fans are eagerly awaiting details on the season 4 release date (still not set!), but they should be delighted to hear that the casting has started out with a bang for its prequel Y:1883. Quintessential cowboy Sam Elliott, and country-singing superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw will be starring in the prequel for the Paramount+ drama starring Kevin Costner. Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land, Montana.

Sam Elliott will play Shea Brennan, a tough cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the monumental task of guiding the group from Texas to Montana, and he's not messing around. McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively.

"It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer," said Elliott. "I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It's all there, in 1883, and I'm honored to be a part of it."

"Yellowstone is a massive hit show with tens of millions of fans, with 1883, we are taking those fans back to the origin story, and in the process, turning the Yellowstone world into a global hit franchise to fuel the growth of Paramount+," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group. "We are thrilled to have Sam, Tim and Faith as the stars of Taylor Sheridan's new series exclusively for Paramount+ around the world."

"This is truly a dream job," said Tim McGraw. "Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it's so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew."

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime," said Faith Hill. "The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team."

So for all the Yellowstoners out there, hold your horses, season 4 will be coming around the mountain soon. You can hear hearts skip a beat around the world anytime Paramount or Costner whisper a word. There's already talk of a Yellowstone season 5! In the meantime, take heart that we will see how the Dutton saga began and the origins of their ranch, given that the show is set a couple hundred years in the past. Come on, season 4!