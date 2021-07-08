Paramount Network finally announced that Yellowstone season 4 is coming back in fall 2021. And with it comes an ominous sign that someone is going to die soon. Between the crow and the grave marker seen in the fleeting footage, death is imminent. But there are enough clues to indicate that it won't be John Dutton.

Fans are extremely relieved that the wait won't be much longer for Yellowstone Season 4. Paramount released a highly anticipated teaser and trailer that give a dramatic glimpse at the upcoming season. Fans/sleuths pointed out that most of the trailer is made up of footage from season 3, except one quick clip that seems to be from the new season. In it, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is lying shot on the side of the road, when Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) pulls up and yells, "John, don't you die on me now! Not like this. You hear me?"

That fleeting moment could be a pretty big spoiler. If Rip finds John after he was shot, then that probably means that John won't die. Which, of course, means that he'll continue to play his John Dutton role in season 4. And that would explain the cryptic caption of the teaser: 'Revenge is coming.'

Fans are heaving a sigh of relief. One viewer wrote, "OMG!!! I've never seen the clip where Rip is running to help JD! ????????????" Another said, "That's a new clip from season 4 pretty much spoiling the fact that he didn't die. It's gonna be good. Can't wait."

One viewer commented, "Ah ha, so Rip finds Costner, so we know he doesn't die." One excited fan said, "I almost started crying just to know Rip is coming...revenge is coming. Yellowstone is coming!" The new teaser definitely has some foreshadowing.

Joining the Dutton family in the upcoming season will be Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook), Piper Perabo (Coyote Ugly), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville) and Finn Little (Storm Boy). Weaver will star as Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. Perabo will play 'a protester from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals' while Kelly will star as 'a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a Dutton ranch cowboy' and Little will portray a young boy 'reminiscent of a young Rip' who gets a new home from the Duttons.

While Weaver, Perabo and Kelly have all been cast in recurring roles, Little will be a series regular. Will Patton will also be joining as a series regular after appearing in last season of Yellowstone. And while we're WAITING... We can catch Kevin Costner's band, Kevin Costner and the Modern West on tour!

He announced yesterday, "Big news...we're hitting the road! The band and I are so excited to be playing the #TalesFromYellowstonealbum live. Stay tuned for ticket details!" Did you know Kevin Costner has been releasing albums since 2008? You can listen to the album on Spotify. Yellowstone will reportedly return in November.