What we've all been waiting for! Who's dead? Who's survived? The release date for season 4 has been set for the ravenous fans of Yellowstone. MTV Entertainment Studios announced that Taylor Sheridan's hit Paramount Network drama will premiere its Season 4 with back-to-back episodes. Set your VCR's for... Oh, I'll let the commercial announce it.

This is not a drill! #YellowstoneTV season 4 premieres November 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/zhqZNZ3hSl — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 19, 2021

Grab your lasso, and someone call an ambulance! We have a man dying of a gunshot wound lying on the side of the highway, also his son has been shot, and a bomb had gone off in Beth's office. The Duttons of Yellowstone will return on Sunday, November 7. We'll finally get to dive in where the story left us hanging.

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of MTV Entertainment, on Sheridan and the new upcoming projects: "Our strategy is to make Yellowstone, the massive # 1 hit with more than 10 million fans, into a global hit franchise under the incredible creative vision of Taylor Sheridan's world building storytelling. These new series will debut on Paramount+ and have special premiere day sneak episodes behind Yellowstone introducing this huge audience to these new stories, allowing us to leverage our linear platforms to fuel the growth of Paramount+ which will stream each series exclusively after episode two."

Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer of Viacom Streaming, commented on the momentous upcoming Fall for Viacom: "Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 are perfect examples of the types of prestige dramas we are focused on bringing to Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan is an exceptional talent and we are thrilled to be expanding his portfolio of series within the ViacomCBS family. With the special simulcast event of both series on Paramount Network, we will be further tapping into the scale and reach of ViacomCBS to bring audiences to Paramount+."

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, also had nothing but praise for Sheridan: "We are thrilled to present these shows as part of this newly established Taylor Sheridan universe that has grown and expanded beyond our greatest expectations. Taylor has proven time and time again his powerful ability to tell riveting stories that are rich with passion, drama and adventure and entertain audiences everywhere. Additionally, the fall is an incredible landscape for television, bringing in the strongest viewer availability. ViacomCBS has remained a phenomenal partner to us over the years and this showcases the network's confidence in all of our shows."

Mayor of Kingstown, concerns the McLusky family - power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry, tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality. The series stars Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest. It is set to premiere November 14.

Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land, Montana. The Yellowstone prequel will premiere Decwmber 19. Mark your calendars!