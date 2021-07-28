A sequel to Yes Day is now officially in development with Jennifer Garner set to return. The movie was announced as part of a new deal between the actress and Netflix that will see her produce and star in a number of new movies for the streamer, and among them is Yes Day 2. The movie premiered on Netflix in March and has since been seen in over 62 million households as the streamer's biggest kids and family movie to date.

Yes Day is written by Justin Malen and directed by Miguel Arteta. Based on the children's book of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld, it stars Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramirez, and Jenna Ortega. It follows a mom (Garner) and dad (Ramirez) who usually say no to their children when they decide to allow them one day where they have to say "yes" to their kids' wildest request, with just a few ground rules.

"I am honored​ ​to join the awesome group of creatives in the Netflix family, and I am extremely excited to work with their passionate and innovative teams across all departments. I had the most gratifying, creative, experience bringing Yes Day to life," Jennifer Garner said in a statement. "Seeing Netflix's global reach as the Torres family wreaked havoc in homes all over the world makes me eager​ ​to dive in with another Day of Yes; I can't wait. I am grateful for Netflix's continued support and look forward to mixing it up across the board with this partnership."

Netflix head of global film Scott Stuber added: "I first worked with Jen on ​​The Kingdom​​ 15 years ago and consider myself very lucky to still be in business with her today. As an actor, she's proven herself to be incredibly versatile in unforgettable roles spanning fast-paced action, heartfelt comedies, and thought-provoking dramas. She approaches every aspect of her work with such detail and preparation, which makes her an extremely valuable partner and producer. We look forward to celebrating another ​Yes Day with Jen and collaborating on many other exciting projects."

Jenna Ortega, who also stars in Yes Day, recently landed the role of Wednesday Addams for an Addams Family reboot series from Tim Burton and Netflix. She is also set to appear in the upcoming slasher movie Scream, so we'll be seeing a lot more of her in the future elsewhere. It's presumed she'll be back in Yes Day 2 as well, though only Garner's involvement is confirmed at this time. Earlier this year, she spoke about working with Garner in the movie in an interview with ET.

"[Garner] handles herself so eloquently and is so classy and well-reserved. I think she's a very admirable woman in that sense and is so charitable," she said. "I learned a lot more about character traits and just being a good person from her more than anything."

Ortega added: "She's very much like a mother figure and I think my mom thinks that she's a really great role model and as do I, so I think that me working with Jennifer and having that experience with her, really made my mom happy. I think she liked that. She was proud of that."

No release date has yet been set for Yes Day 2. For now, you can check out the original movie on Netflix. This news comes to us from Variety.