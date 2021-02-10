Netflix has released the trailer for Yes Day. This is one of the many original movies that the streaming service has coming down the pipeline in 2021. With theaters still not showing much in the way of new material, Netflix is capitalizing by offering its subscribers plenty on that front. In this case, we have a family-friendly comedy starring Jennifer Garner (Love, Simon, Alias) and Edgar Ramirez (The Last Days of American Crime, Deliver Us from Evil). They play parents who, instead of saying no to their kids, decide to say yes. To anything. As one might expect, it gets a little hectic.

The trailer opens with several instances where Allison and Carlos, played by Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez, have to tell their kids no, as they are causing small-scale chaos in the household. Fireworks. Explosive messes. It all results in a lot of "no." The couple finds that their children view them as fun killers, which leads them to reminisce about their life before kids when they said yes to everything. The kids then present them with the notion of having a day full of yes, where they aren't allowed to say no to anything the children request for a full 24 hours. They agree and it quickly goes off the rails. Despite that, the parents give a valiant effort to change their image in the eyes of these kids.

The cast also includes Jenna Ortega (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Julian Lerner (Pottersville), Everly Carganilla (The Haunted Man), Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project), Nat Faxon (The Way, Way Back), Arturo Castro (Broad City) and Molly Sims (The Wrong Missy). It is directed by Miguel Arteta. He previously teamed with Jennifer Garner on Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Arteta's other credits include Like a Boss and Youth In Revolt. Arteta has also directed high-profile TV shows such as Nurse Jackie and Succession.

In Yes Day, always feeling like they have to say no to their kids and co-workers, Allison (Jennifer Garner) and Carlos (Edgar Ramirez) decide to give their three kids a "yes day." For 24 hours, the kids are allowed to make the rules. The proposal sets them on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles which brings the family closer to each other than ever before. It is based on the book by illustrator Tom Lichtenheld and author Amy Krouse Rosenthal. It was originally published in 2009.

This is one of more than 70 original movies Netflix has arriving in 2021. This includes a huge number of high-profile projects from Hollywood A-listers such as Red Notice, an original thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Other noteworthy titles include Don't Look Up from Adam McKay, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, the long-awaited Chicken Run 2 and R.L. Stine's Fear Street trilogy. Some big movies have already been released, including Outside the Wire and Malcolm & Marie. Yes Day arrives on March 12 on the Neflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.