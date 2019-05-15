Danny Boyle's Yesterday hits theaters next month and the studio has released an extended clip to help promote the new musical comedy. Himesh Patel's Jack Malik character is living in a world where he is the only one who knows The Beatles ever existed, which puts him in a unique position. Boyle has created a rock and roll comedy about music, dreams, friendship, and the long and winding road that leads to the love of your life.

In Yesterday, Himesh Patel is Jack Malik, a struggling singer-songwriter whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the support and devotion of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James). When Jack wakes up after a freak accident to discover that The Beatles have never existed... he finds himself with a very complicated problem. In the new clip, Jack performs the hit song Yesterday, which was written by Paul McCartney in 1965, on an acoustic guitar, impressing everybody around him. He is stunned to learn that they have all heard of Coldplay, but not The Beatles when he is finished.

Jack decides to do what all of us would do if we had the chance: go out and perform The Beatles catalog as if they were our own songs. Yesterday finds Jack hooking up with American agent Debra (Kate McKinnon) and his fame explodes. However, it comes with a price. Jack is in danger of losing the only person he really cares about, which is Ellie. Jack needs to make a decision as his fame continues to grow and it looks like his old life will be the way to obtain that goal.

Yesterday provides a fresh look at the struggling singer/songwriter lifestyle and gives it a fairytale-like view. Will Jack continue on his meteoric rise to fame using the songs written by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr? Or, will he go back to his old lifestyle to remain friends with Ellie? In the end, he'll probably do what is right, but there is sure to be a lot of comedy along the way.

Yesterday features new versions of The Beatles' most beloved hits, and is produced by Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner (Love Actually) alongside Matthew James Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Curtis and Danny Boyle also produce. Nick Angel, Lee Brazier and Liza Chasin serve as executive producers. The soundtrack is currently up for pre-order and the movie hits theaters on June 28th. As for now, the songs included on the soundtrack are being kept a secret until their release date, which more than likely contains some spoiler for Yesterday. Will he go back and try to perfect the albums of The Beatles, or will he leave them the same? He'll probably shy away from the Ringo jams, which is a wise decision. You can check out the extended clip from Yesterday below, thanks to the Universal Pictures YouTube channel.