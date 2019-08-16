Bring family and friends together with The Beatles' music inspired film Yesterday, on Digital September 10, 2019 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand September 24, 2019. Jack's life is changed forever when he discovers he is the only person on earth who remembers the music of The Beatles and must decide if he truly wants the spotlight, or if all he needs is love, after all. Filled with heart and humor from beginning to end, Yesterday on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital comes packed with exciting bonus features including deleted and extended scenes, live performances at the iconic Abbey Road Studios, an alternate opening and ending and several featurettes with the filmmakers and cast that take fans further into the charming story. Yesterday is a rock-n-roll comedy about music, dreams, friendship, and the long and winding road that leads to the love of your life. Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of The Beatles' Abbey Road this year with the perfect at-home movie night when you own Yesterday on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital.

Jack Malik was just another struggling songwriter...but that was yesterday. After a mysterious blackout, Jack (Himesh Patel; BBC's EastEnders) discovers he is the only person on earth who remembers The Beatles! As he rockets to fame by passing off the Fab Four's songs as his own, Jack risks losing Ellie (Lily James; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Cinderella) - the one person who has loved him and believed in him from the start. Kate McKinnon and Ed Sheeran also star in this romantic rock 'n' roll comedy from Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting, 28 Days Later) and Academy Award®-nominated screenwriter Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually).

The DVD version of Yesterday includes over 35 minutes of bonus content.

Yesterday bonus features 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital:

• Alternate Opening

• Alternate Ending

• Deleted Scenes

• Corden & Roxanne - Includes deleted performance by Himesh Patel of "Something"

• Late for School

• Nutters Italian Ice Cream

• Sortisimus

• Moscow Audience

• Alexa

• A Gonk

• W Hotel

• Jack Calls Ellie

• Hilary in the Mirror

• Nick and Carol

• Hazel's Selfie

• Gag Reel

• Live at Abbey Road Studios - Watch Himesh Patel perform " Yesterday ", "I Want To Hold Your Hand", and "Let it Be" at Abbey Road Studios.

", "I Want To Hold Your Hand", and "Let it Be" at Abbey Road Studios. • " Yesterday "

" • "I Want To Hold Your Hand"

• "Let it Be"

• Ed Sheeran: From Stadium to Screen* - Acting in his first major role, Ed Sheeran reflects on his experiences making the movie.

• Agent of Comedy: Kate McKinnon* - Kate McKinnon shares how eager she was to play the role of "Debra Hammer" while the cast and crew reflect on the fun and energy that the queen of improvisational comedy brought to the set.

• A Talented Duo* - Richard Curtis and Danny Boyle, two of the most successful British filmmakers, team up for the first time.

• Playing for Real* - The re-interpreting of the Beatles songs was a huge undertaking for newcomer Himesh Patel. Learn how he spent months learning to play the songs perfectly as the production decided to take the more challenging route of recording the musical numbers live on set.

• Soul Mates* - Beyond the music and the laughs, the film is, of course, a love story. This piece looks at the relationship between Jack & Ellie and the actors playing them.

• A Conversation with Richard & Ed* - Long-term friends Richard Curtis and Ed Sheeran have a funny and informal chat about the making of Yesterday .

. • Feature Commentary with Director Danny Boyle and Writer/Producer Richard Curtis

Yesterday will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack (4K Ultra HD+ Blu-ray™ + Digital). Bonus features on the 4K Ultra HD will all be delivered in stunning 4K resolution.