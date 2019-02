Yesterday, everyone knew The Beatles. Today, only Jack remembers their songs. From Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard Curtis, Yesterday is a new musical comedy that stars Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon, and Ed Sheeran. Today, we have the first poster and trailer.

Jack is about to become a very big deal. From Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting, 28 Days Later) and Richard Curtis, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually and Notting Hill, comes a rock-n-roll comedy about music, dreams, friendship, and the long and winding road that leads to the love of your life.

Jack Malik (Himesh Patel, BBC's Eastenders) is a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again). Then, after a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed ... and he finds himself with a very complicated problem, indeed.

Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, and with a little help from his steel-hearted American agent, Debra (Emmy winner Kate McKinnon), Jack's fame explodes. But as his star rises, he risks losing Ellie, the one person who always believed in him. With the door between his old life and his new closing, Jack will need to get back to where he once belonged and prove that all you need is love.

Featuring new versions of The Beatles' most beloved hits, Yesterday is produced by Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner (Love Actually, About A Boy, the Bridget Jones series) alongside Matthew James Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Curtis and Boyle also produce. Nick Angel and Lee Brazier serve as executive producers.

Yesterday is one of many musical comedies that takes on The Beatles long legacy in a fun and unique way. From The Beatles' own Yellow Submarine animated movie to Robert Zemeckis' I Want To Hold Your Hand and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band starring The Bee Gees and Peter Frampton, to the more recent Across the Universe, these songs have provided a backdrop for some pretty crazy stories. And Yesterday may be one of the most interesting. We have a look at the trailer and poster direct from Universal Pictures.