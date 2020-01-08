Yoda with human skin is an image that Star Wars fans won't be able to unsee. There has been a big resurgence in the Jedi Master's popularity over the last month, thanks to The Mandalorian. The Disney+ series introduced the world to The Child, aka Baby Yoda, and everybody is waiting to learn more about the mysterious species. While Yoda is a fan-favorite character, and has been for decades, we still don't know much about his species, or where exactly he comes from, but we now know that we never need to see him with human skin again.

Star Wars fan Olly Smith decided to imagine what Master Yoda would look like with human flesh. The digital artist took away the character's iconic green skin and he looks like a disgruntled elderly gentleman with gigantic ears. He wouldn't look out of place in The Dark Crystal, but he certainly would have scared viewers of The Empire Strikes Back. It is unclear why Smith was inspired to make the artwork, but it's here for the world to enjoy now.

With everybody fawning over Baby Yoda these days, it has more than a few Star Wars fans thinking about Master Yoda and the future of the franchise. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau recently spoke about Yoda and a possible way he could return in the Disney+ series. The show takes place around five years after Return of the Jedi. Favreau says, "fans of the original trilogy will remember that Yoda not only passes away but actually disappears. So Yoda exists as a Force Ghost." There is a slight possibility that we could see the Force Ghost return to hang with Baby Yoda. They might even be related.

While the Skywalker Saga has come to a close, at least for now, with The Rise of Skywalker, Disney and Lucasfilm are looking to further explore the world of Star Wars. It has been heavily rumored that the next big screen trilogy will take place during the High Republic era, which is roughly 400 years before the original trilogy. With that being said, due to Yoda's age in the original trilogy, he could show up in the next installments as some sort of connective tissue to the past.

The future of Yoda on the big and small screen is unknown at this time, but it certainly seems like he could pop up just about anywhere, either as a Force Ghost in The Mandalorian, or as a younger Jedi in the High Republic era. Whatever the case may be, it's safe to say that Disney and Lucasfilm will be working really hard to keep it a secret from Star Wars fans, much like the big reveal of Baby Yoda. While we wait to see the Jedi Master again, you can see him below with human flesh, thanks to Olly Smith's Twitter account.