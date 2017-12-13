Is Yoda getting a standalone Star Wars Story? It sure seems like that might happen. Disney isn't going to stop making Star Wars movies anytime soon. Aside from Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars 9, Rian Johnson is currently working on a new trilogy of movies not connected to the Skywalker saga, there's an Obi-Wan solo movie said to be in the works and possibly a Boba Fett movie. But that'll only get us through a few years. So, what's after that? Could it be a Yoda movie?

Frank Oz was recently interviewed for the director's cut of Little Shop of Horrors. During the conversation, he was asked about the possibility of Yoda, the character he first brought to life in The Empire Strikes Back, getting his own movie. Surprisingly, Oz said that such a thing is going to happen, but he then takes the wind out of the sails rather quickly. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Yeah, he is going to. He is going to. He's going to be a chorus girl. He's changing sex. He will become, he won't kick that high, I think he's a little too old for the extensions, but he's going to do his best."

In the years since Disney purchased Lucasfilm, there has been some talk of Yoda getting his own movie. So Frank Oz has probably been asked this question quite a few times and, even though he has fun with the answer, he's probably a little bit tired of being asked. Also, if such a thing were to happen, or if he's had conversations with Lucasfilm about it, it's not as though he could say anything serious about it. But hey, the idea of Yoda being a chorus girl is at least creative, right? Oz was then asked about his feelings on the Star Wars saga continuing in general and here's what he had to say.

"I think I'm not going to talk about Yoda here. I think that's all I'm going to say! ... And by the way, I'm happy to talk about Yoda another time. It's just that if I get into Yoda, then all of a sudden this will The Yoda Story. And I mean, I think I've given you enough of a scoop with the chorus girl thing."

Frank Oz joking about it aside, Yoda does seem like the kind of character that could warrant a solo Star Wars movie. Prior to his death in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Yoda had been alive for roughly 900 years. So there's a lot to explore with the character. Imagine all of the things he's seen? Imagine the unexplored corners of the Star Was universe we could see through his eyes? There's a lot of good that could come from such a movie, but if this interview with Yahoo is any indication, it's nothing more than a joke. At least for now.