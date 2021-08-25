Michael Rooker's Yondu may have met his demise in the MCU, but as we are learning, no one is really gone from the Marvel timeline. The character appears in the second episode of Marvel's What If...? series in support of Chadwick Boseman's final time as T'Challa. While this is not exactly a return to the MCU, Michael Rooker is more than happy to be part of the show. Rooker is adamant that he would like to see Yondu get his own episode when the second season rolls around to expand on the character in a way not done during his time in the Guardians of The Galaxy movies he appeared in.

"Well, I certainly hope it does. That would be a great 'what if.' [Laughs] I would jump on that bandwagon right away," Rooker told Entertainment Weekly. "It is a wonderful little niche in the armor to open it up and see what happened, what could happen. What if we told more of Yondu's story and the Ravagers?"

Rooker joined the MCU in Guardians of The Galaxy as a kind of semi-villain, or at least a dubiously moralled hero. He was seen again in the sequel, in which he met his end saving Chris Pratt's Starlord, hence redeeming his miscreant ways and earning himself a place in the heart of many of the Marvel fandom. The actor fully believes that if Yondu was to get his own animated episode or a new character role, the fans would definitely be on his side.

"I bloody think the fans would go crazy over it. I think it'd be a blast for fans to get to experience that because you gave them a beautiful story and a window and now it can kind of be whatever you want it to be," Rooker added. "We've got our fingers crossed. We want more!"

For fans of Yondu and Rooker, What If...? is likely to be the only way will see him return again to the MCU, even thought his death irked many fans. Director James Gunn has made his feelings clear about bringing back characters from the dead, although in this strange multiverse Marvel future we are entering, it is not wrong to ask, what if?

"There are angry fans no matter what choice you make. I still get hate messages for Yondu dying in #GotGVol2 & Boltie in SUPER. Yet their deaths were integral to the stories (&, for the record, I get a lot MORE messages from folks saying how deeply those deaths affected them)," Gunn said last October in a post on Instagram.

We still have a little bit of a wait to see if Gunn sticks by his comments, or whether the events that have happened in the Marvel timeline this year could have any bearing on the characters when he returns for Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3 in 2023. With the director having already hinted that this is likely to be his last Guardians movie, there could be some other character deaths coming with it. Holding out hope of some resurrections may be a bit of a stretch. The second episode of Marvel's What If...? arrives on Disney+ today. This story comes to us from: ComicBook.