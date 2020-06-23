The MCU is a tough place for superheroes when it comes to their fathers. Most of them are either dead, or emotionally distant, or outright alien despots obsessed with ending half of all life in the universe. In this cluster of crappy parenting, Guardians of the Galaxy father Yondu Udonta stands apart as a shining example of a... somewhat okay dad. On Father's day, Michael Rooker took to Instagram to remember Yondu through two posts, with the following messages.

"Happy Father's Day out dar to all y'all Daddy's Btw.......happy Father's Day to all the fathers out dar who will never know What it's like to be a daddy........."

The last bit is a reference to Yondu's most famous line, when he told Peter Quill aka Starlord about his birth-father Ego: He may have been your father, boy, but he wasn't your daddy.

Ego was the celestial entity who had birthed Quill after consorting with his mother on Earth and then taken off to other planets to sire even more children. Ego hired Yondu to abduct a young Peter and bring him to Ego. But Yondu had a change of heart midway through the transaction and kept Peter by his side instead.

Yondu raised Peter among cutthroats and murderers to become a space pirate, and even spent the first Guardians movie hunting down Peter and his crew with the intent of taking their infinity stone.

But the sequel added new layers to Yondu's character as he broke away from his space pirate compatriots to rescue Peter from Ego, and willingly sacrificed his life to save Peter. Naturally, MCU fans who are used to seeing MCU's other fathers like Odin and Thanos banishing their children or straight up torturing them were moved to tears by Yondu's sacrifice and his show of support for Peter at his lowest.

Fans have been clamoring to see Michael Rooker play Yondu in a future MCU film. But Guardians filmmaker James Gunn has maintained that Yondu's journey ended with his sacrifice, and bringing him back from the dead would cheapen his character arc. A decision that Rooker himself has voiced support for in the past when asked if he would like to play Yondu again.

"No way. I'm dead. My character's dead. I'm with Gunn. There's consequences when you die. You're supposed to stay dead. You're dead. What the hell are you coming back for? Why are they bringing all these schmucks back? Give me a break. Move on. Get another movie. I would play something else. I would play something else but why would I want to play Yondu? Yondu had a wonderful [arc], the most amazing send-off that you would ever want in a cinematic Marvel history. My God, dude, why do you want to spoil that by bringing the character back now?"

Even though Yondu seems unlikely to pull a Loki and come back from the dead, at least fans have memories of Rooker's previous performances as Yondu to look back on as an example of a somewhat-ideal MCU father.