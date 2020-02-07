James Gunn has revealed the only way that Yondu can return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The fan-favorite character, played by Michael Rooker, unfortunately did not make it out of the last installment alive. After being a villain in the first movie, we started to get a real feel for what the Yondu character was all about, and he wasn't always the tough-as-nails guy that we thought. He was actually looking out for Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have called on James Gunn to bring Yondu back, but that isn't going to happen, at least not traditionally. A fan asked the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director to bring the character back earlier this week, to which Gunn replied by saying, "Unless we're talking about some sort of prequel or flashback, I believe this would nullify Yondu's sacrifice." This sounds about right, when asked about bringing Yondu back in 2018, the director said he did not want to cheapen the character's death.

While a lot of MCU and Yondu fans agree with James Gunn, there are still more than a few who want to see the character back. Another fan stated that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a comic book movie, which means that anybody can be brought back from the dead, except for Bruce Wayne's parents and a few others. Gunn simply replied, "not Yondu." Michael Rooker and James Gunn are great friends and they've already found a new place to work with each other, so fans will be seeing that pretty soon.

The Suicide Squad reunites Michael Rooker and James Gunn. However, the actor is not playing King Shark, which was the original rumor. While this isn't the MCU, it's still a great way for the two friends to work together in a different environment. Rooker was one of the first to come out and publicly support Gunn when Disney fired him from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 back in 2018. Rooker and Dave Bautista were incredibly outspoken about their thoughts on the situation, which more than likely led to others coming forward with words of support too.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still a pretty big mystery at this point. The events of Avengers: Endgame have left the dysfunctional family in a weird predicament. Gamora is not the one that we have seen grow over the course of the last two installments of the Guardians franchise. Instead, she is the Gamora from the past, the one who was still loyal to Thanos. She has a lot of catching up to do, but for now, it appears that she is on the run, trying to piece together her new reality. You can check out James Gunn's Twitter response to the long-running Yondu question below.

Unless we’re talking about some sort of prequel or flashback, I believe this would nullify Yondu’s sacrifice. https://t.co/rjDbqM6gIw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 7, 2020