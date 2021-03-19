Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige has weighed in on the possibility of an Avengers spinoff fro the Young Avengers, forming in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though, as is often the case with Feige, he didn't answer the question in a yes or no sort of way. But he has at least addressed the topic and didn't rule it out, which is something.

Kevin Feige is currently promoting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which recently debuted on Disney+. During a recent interview, he was asked about the Young Avengers and whether or not we'll see the team of younger heroes at some point down the line in the MCU. Here's what Feige had to say about it.

"As a comic fan, anything in the comics is always our inspiration and our guide point. How those things come together and in what shape, it's always subverting expectations, it's always half the fun as meeting them. But, yes, you can certainly see that Phase 4 is introducing all sorts of new types of characters with the potential being endless. Now, all of us at Marvel Studios feel like Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man 1, as new actors and new performers come in and we tell them they're part of a bigger universe. They just now have to do the work required to build their audience. I'm happy to say everybody that's here, certainly where I'm sitting now, is doing amazing work and [I] can't wait to show them the world."

Kevin Feige, in 2019 after Endgame was released, confirmed that Avengers 5 was going to happen at some point. At the time, he said, "it will be a very different team than we've seen before." The Young Avengers would seem to fit the bill. The group debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics in 2005. They are a relatively new group, at least compared to The Avengers, who debuted in 1963. But that doesn't have any bearing on whether or not the MCU will take inspiration from those particular comics. A good story is a good story. A good idea is a good idea.

Many of the pieces for this potential franchise are already being put in place. For one, WandaVision introduced Tommy and Billy, Wanda and Vision's superpowered kids. But their status remains in question following the show's finale. Hawkeye is also set to introduce us to Kate Bishop, with Hailee Steinfeld playing the part. Plus, we have Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ and America Chavez poised to make her debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And, to top it all off, Kathryn Newton is playing Scott Lang's daughter, Cassie Lang, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the comics, Cassie becomes a hero named Stature.

Looking at that, it's easy to see how the Young Avengers could form throughout Phase 4 and Phase 5 of the MCU. Whether or not that's the direction that things ultimately flow remains to be seen. But if fans respond to these characters, the chances will surely increase. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.