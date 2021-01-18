Young Guns and Young Guns II writer John Fusco has teased that a third movie is finally in the works with Emilio Estevez returning as Billy the Kid. Taking to Twitter, Fusco revealed poster artwork for a movie called Young Guns III: Alias: Billy the Kid. In the caption, the screenwriter announces that he's working with Estevez on bringing Young Guns III to life to turn the cult classic movie series into a trilogy.

"Emilio Estevez and I are excited to be collaborating on this continuation of the Billy the Kid saga - and you're going to love where it goes," Fusco writes.

John Fusco also tags original stars Lou Diamond Phillips, Kiefer Sutherland, and Christian Slater, suggesting they all could be returning along with Estevez. Phillips later tweeted an article about the news, seemingly confirming his involvement. Interestingly, Fusco also tags Vincent D'Onofrio, Chris Pratt, and rapper Warren G.

Fusco also tweeted an image of himself alongside Estevez filming Young Guns II to further tease the upcoming sequel. In the caption, he writes, "Me and Emilio on the Mexico border in 1989, discussing a scene during the filming of #YoungGuns 2. At the end of the shoot, he gave me his 1881 Colt Lightning. Guess I will need to give it back to him. No surrender for #BillytheKid."

Me and Emilio on the Mexico border in 1989, discussing a scene during the filming of #YoungGuns 2. At the end of the shoot, he gave me his 1881 Colt Lightning. Guess I will need to give it back to him. No surrender for #BillytheKidpic.twitter.com/bQJatcEsVT — John Fusco (@JohnFusco12) January 17, 2021

"There is many a slip twixt the cup and the lip - William H. Bonney," reads a follow-up tweet from Fusco with another image of Emilio.

There is many a slip twixt the cup and the lip — William H. Bonney. #YoungGunspic.twitter.com/GMsaOMHgxA — John Fusco (@JohnFusco12) January 18, 2021

Written by Fusco and directed by Christopher Cain, Young Guns was released in theaters in 1988. A biographical Western starring Emilio Estevez as Billy the Kid, the movie also stars Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips, Charlie Sheen, Dermot Mulroney, and Casey Siemaszko. It follows a group of deputies led by Billy the Kid on a mission to avenge the murder of their benefactor. Premiering in the No. 1 post at the box office, the movie would go on to gross over $45 million at the box office against a budget of $11 million, making it a big success.

In 1990, the sequel Young Guns II was released. Geoff Murphy took over directing duties, though Fusco returned to write the screenplay. Estevez, Sutherland, and Phillips also returned, and newcomers to the cast included Christian Slater, William Petersen, James Coburn, Viggo Mortensen, and Scott Wilson. This time, Billy the Kid is on the run as federal agents pursue the outlaw and his associates for their crimes. We can presume the third movie will take place years after these events, long after Billy had apparently faked his death.

Beyond Fusco's teases on Twitter, there's not yet any other information for us to go on with Young Guns III. Still, for fans of the original movies, it's good to know that the sequel finally seems to be making some traction after years of stalling in development hell. In the meantime, Emilio fans can also look forward to seeing Estevez return to another classic role with the release of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+ this year. This news comes to us from John Fusco on Twitter.