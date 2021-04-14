The actor is clearly very excited at the prospect of returning for a third round of gun-slinging, especially with the involvement of both Emilio Estevez and director John Fusco.

Released way back in 1988, the first Young Guns stars Kiefer Sutherland, Charlie Sheen, Dermot Mulroney, Casey Siemaszko, Terence Stamp, Terry O'Quinn, Brian Keith, and Jack Palance alongside Lou Diamond Phillips and Emilio Estevez. When their employer John Tunstall (Terence Stamp), is gunned down by the crooked Lawrence G. Murphy (Jack Palance), this ragtag group of cow hands come together to ride forth in search of bloody vengeance for the death of their beloved mentor and friend.

While Young Guns received mixed reviews from critics, the movie was a hit at the box office, grossing a worldwide total of $56 million against an $11 million budget. The movie spawned a sequel in the form of 1990's Young Guns II, which reunites the cast and further explores the life and times of Emilio Estevez's Billy the Kid. Despite Young Guns II receiving even worse reviews than its predecessor, both movies have since gone on to garner a cult following, with the first movie in particular being heralded as an iconic 80s treasure.

Hollywood is still very much in the habit of utilizing nostalgia to revive franchises and legacy sequels, but even so, the news Young Guns 3 is now in development still came a surprise to many. Director first revealed the news via social media saying, "Emilio Estevez and I are excited to be collaborating on this continuation of the Billy the Kid saga - and you're going to love where it goes."

Here's hoping that Lou Diamond Phillips' Jose Chavez y Chavez will ride again. Besides, would it really be Young Guns without him? This comes to us courtesy of Forbes.