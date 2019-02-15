The Your Name remake has tapped Marc Webb as its director. J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production company are behind the reimagining of the Japanese anime, which went on to become a smash hit in 2017. As is often the case, Hollywood stepped in and decided it would be a good idea to give American audiences a version of this movie that will be aimed a little more specifically at them. Sometimes that pans out, sometimes it doesn't. Either way, it's happening and we now know who is going to make it happen. It isn't specified if this will be a live-action retelling or an animated movie.

According to a new report, The Amazing Spider-Man director Mark Webb has been tapped by Bad Robot to bring this new version of Your Name to life. He's working alongside Oscar-nominated screenwriter Eric Heisserer (Arrival), who will pen the reimagined version of the story. J.J. Abrams will produce, alongside Genki Kawamura, who produced the original Japanese anime, and Lindsey Weber. Kawamura had this to say in a statement.

"Marc was our first choice to direct this refashioned interpretation of the film from the moment we explored creating an American version. As we saw in (500) Days Of Summer, Marc has a tremendous talent for telling great love stories and in the same way moviegoers were captivated by the original film, we are certain Marc will engage fans of the original and an entirely new audience for these characters' beautiful journey. With J.J. Abrams producing, Eric Heisserer writing and Marc directing, this project officially has the team we dreamed about."

This reimagined version of Your Name centers on a young Native American woman living in a rural area and a young man from Chicago who discover they are magically interlinked and intermittently swapping bodies. When a disaster threatens to shake-up their lives dramatically, they journey to meet one another and save their worlds.

As for Marc Webb, this is his first movie directing gig since 2017's indie drama Gifted, which starred Chris Evans. Webb got his start directing music videos and eventually transitioned into features with (500 Days of Summer). He then landed a major opportunity as he was handed the keys to reboot the Spider-Man franchise for Sony. He helmed The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, but they didn't meet the studio's expectations and, ultimately, that led to Sony cutting a deal with Marvel Studios for the character to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, Webb proved he can handle a big blockbuster, in addition to being able to tackle love and emotion effectively in his other efforts.

Bad Robot gained the rights to the remake from Toho last year. The project is set up at Paramount, who will handle worldwide distribution. Toho will distribute the movie in Japan. Next up for Bad Robot is Star Wars 9, which J.J. Abrams is directing and arrives in December. The Your Name remake does not yet have a release date. This news was first reported by Deadline.